Prince Harry fans fear the Duke has ‘burnt his bridges’ with the Royal family after announcing his tell-all book.

The 36-year-old is set to release a book, published by Penguin Random House, in late 2022.

Harry said the memoir will be written “not as the prince” he was, but as the man he has “become”.

Prince Harry is set to release a tell-all book about his life (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry book: What it is about?

According to Harry, the “intimate and heartfelt” memoir will be an “accurate” account of his life.

Meanwhile, all proceeds of the book will be donated to charity.

In a statement, Harry shared: “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.

Read more: Harry and Meghan latest: Sussexes want Lilibet’s christening held in Windsor in presence of the Queen

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned.

“I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.

“I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a first-hand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

The book will cover his time as a husband and father (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Furthermore, Penguin said: “In an intimate and heartfelt memoir from one of the most fascinating and influential global figures of our time.

“Prince Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that have helped shape him.”

The book will cover various aspects of Harry’s life.

I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become

These include his childhood, his dedication to service and his time in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, royal fans will also be given an insight into Harry as a father and husband.

They added: “Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait. One that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story.”

Breaking news! Penguin Random House is honored to announce a forthcoming memoir by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, to be published globally in late 2022. pic.twitter.com/OhcMODcIQp — Penguin Books UK (@PenguinUKBooks) July 19, 2021

How did royal fans react to the book?

Despite appearing completely honest and open, royal fans were divided by the news.

On Twitter, one said: “Family is so important – something to treasure for a lifetime – something to respect, value and honour…

“You will only find peace and happiness when you come home to your family – don’t burn the bridges to the way home – build a road back to love.”

Read more: Lady Colin Campbell claims Princess Diana ‘would have seen through Meghan Markle’

A second complained: “He literally has nothing without his royal connections, it’s getting embarrassing now and haven’t we heard enough about his life to last us a lifetime.”

Another added: “Prince Harry running out of cash or what?”

A fourth shared: “Prince Harry is a wining entitled brat. The boy who cries wolf. What happened to him and what’s her name wanting privacy.”

Fans fear Harry has ‘burnt bridges’ with his family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, another hit out at Harry’s constant demands for privacy.

They wrote: “As someone who wants to stay out the limelight how comes he keeps popping up everyday on various outlets?”

However, some applauded Harry’s decision to speak out.

One added: “Prince Harry owes the British Royal Family not a damn thing. They’ve dehumanised him, Meghan, and even exploited their own innocent children. If he’s burning bridges, I hope he burns it all down.”

Don’t burn the bridges to the way home

A second joked: “Looking forward to the Prince Harry autobiography and finding out which of the royals is the biggest joker, which has the worst dress sense and who he tends to room with.”

But another tweeted: “Prince Harry, I’m happy that you are writing a book about your life, but don’t go against you family. Believe it or not they are all you have, and your story is probably the same as everyone else’s that live in they royal circle.”