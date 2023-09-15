Prince Harry tipped to ‘receive birthday wishes from his brother and father’ in sign rift is being mended?

Prince Harry has been tipped to receive birthday wishes from his brother Prince William and father King Charles today (September 15).

The Duke of Sussex, currently at the Invictus Games, turns 39 today. He celebrated with wife Meghan Markle last night, downing beers on a night out in Germany.

However, in what could be seen as a sign of his rift with the royal family ending, one expert has predicted that William and Charles will be in touch with the estranged prince today.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in Germany for the Invictus Games (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry to receive birthday wishes from family?

Brand and culture expert Nick Ede exclusively told Entertainment Daily how he thinks Harry will celebrate.

“As Harry will be in Europe and his birthday falls on the penultimate day of the Invictus Games, I am sure he will be celebrating with Meghan, some of the competitors and potentially Rita Ora who is performing at the closing ceremony.”

Nick also told us that he reckons Harry’s family will be in touch to wish him a happy birthday today. “I’m sure Harry’s friends Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie will wish him a happy birthday. And I am also sure he will receive birthday wishes from his brother and father King Charles, too.” Nick then added: “Whether that is public or private, that’s up to them.”

Harry did fly over for King Charles’ coronation (Credit: Splash News)

Harry has been estranged from his family for years, since announcing his decision to step down as a senior member of the royal family. But any birthday wishes would be the surest sign yet that the long-held rift could be coming to an end.

Both Harry and wife Meghan have reportedly told friends they are done bashing the royal family. And Harry did travel to Windsor earlier this month, paying tribute to the late Queen on the first anniversary of her death. He was also with the royals at the King’s coronation this spring.

So could relations be thawing?

The big 4-0 next year

Nick thinks this year will be one of contemplation for Prince Harry, as he prepares to reach his milestone 40th birthday next September. So will he take the time to reevaluate his life, and perhaps reconnect with the royal family?

“I’m sure he will have a really good think about his next steps,” Nick told ED!. “But whatever he does he will make a positive impact.”

Could the brothers put their differences aside today? An expert has predicted William will be in touch with Harry on his birthday (Credit: Splash News)

Birthday gifts

After celebrating in public last night, it’s thought Meghan will give Harry a “very personal” gift for his birthday.

Nick told us: “Meghan is a very thoughtful person so I am sure she will buy him something very personal that means a lot to the couple.”

