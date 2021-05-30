Prince Harry may be subjected to further backlash should he refuse to attend the unveiling of a new Princess Diana statue in the UK.

However, that’s exactly what a royal expert has warned may happen.

The Duke of Sussex, 36, could choose to skip the ceremony due to his ongoing rift with the royal family.

The ceremony is due to take place on July 1, and will mark the late Princess Diana‘s 60th birthday.

Prince Harry and Prince William are still said to be ‘feuding’ (Credit: SplashNews)

Prince Harry backlash: Duke’s attendance unconfirmed

Both Prince Harry and Prince William are set to unveil the statue together, which will stand at Kensington Palace.

However, as Prince Harry has launched a string of verbal attacks against his family this year, his attendance is in potential turmoil.

Read more: Piers Morgan reveals stunning Princess Diana conversation

Journalist Kevin O’Sullivan said on TalkRadio: “Prince Harry was slightly stunned by the cold shoulder reception he got from many royals.

“This is hardly surprising considering he called them a load of racists on television.

Read more: Royal fans gush over Kate Middleton’s slimline figure

“I suspect that Harry may not come back in July.”

Young Harry and William with their parents – Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Harry say about Prince Philip’s funeral?

It was widely reported that when Tte Duke of Sussex attended the funeral of Prince Philip, he received the “cold shoulder” from his relatives.

Although he was filmed chatting to Prince William and Kate Middleton, the likes of Princess Anne and Zara Tindall are said to have been “frosty” towards him.

In fact, the prince even revealed to the Associated Press that he was afraid to attend the service.

Harry said: “I was worried about it, I was afraid.”

But he said he used his coping tools learned in therapy to get through it.

Adding: “It definitely made it a lot easier, but the heart still pounds.”

Prince Harry said he was ‘afraid’ to attend Prince Philip’s funeral (Credit: BBC)

What has he said about the royal family?

This year Prince Harry has said various negative things about his relatives.

Initially he spoke against them in his interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Here he claimed that his father and brother were “trapped” within The Firm.

He also said that an unnamed royal had expressed concerns about the colour of his son Archie’s skin.

Then he went on to sit down for a podcast interview with Dax Shepard.

Within their lengthy chat, he said he wanted to “break the cycle” of “pain” passed down from his father to him when it came to raising his own children.

Finally, in his new series The Me You Can’t See, he claims the royal family were neglectful with regards to his mental health.

So what do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.