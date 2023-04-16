Prince Harry attending coronation will ‘boost his and Meghan’s brand’

Prince Harry attending the King’s coronation is the right move for his commercial status, a Hollywood insider has claimed.

The Duke of Sussex has revealed he will be making the trip from LA, albeit without wife Meghan Markle. But his late announcement was welcomed in Hollywood, if not only because “Brand Sussex” relies on his status to make money.

“Brand Sussex” will benefit from the coronation (Credit: Splash News)

As reported by Mail on Sunday, a Netflix source said: “Harry is going back for all the right reasons but there was a palpable sigh of relief among those of us involved in the business because Brand Sussex relies on Harry being seen with his family. At the end of the day it is all about proximity to the King.”

Prince Harry news

Harry will only spend the morning of May 6 in the UK to attend the coronation ceremony. He won’t make the coronation lunch afterwards, instead heading back to California to celebrate son Archie’s fourth birthday.

And now Hollywood is speculating over what the controversial couple will do next. A senior exec at Walt Disney Studios says they are now at a “turning point” after the Netflix series and Harry’s autobiography Spare.

The source told the paper: “You could argue the bloom is starting to fade from the rose. What is their currency? Their main selling point is their link to the Royal Family.

“Harry has to be there [at the Coronation]. In America, this is all part of the narrative. Harry has to go back and he’s either embraced, which is wonderful, or he’s not – which will keep the narrative going.

“The story has to keep evolving because that is what builds the brand and brings the offers in.”

Meghan Markle has distanced herself from the royals (Credit: Netflix)

Meanwhile, a PR expert has suggested the coronation could help to change the belief that Harry is ‘under the thumb’.

CEO and Head of Key holders at Unlockd PR, Jordan James, spoke to ED! about Harry’s attendance at the coronation.

The expert said: “The event could have been a good opportunity to heal the rift between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family.”

He also said it could have helped Meghan to more positively “align herself” with the family.

Coronation will help improve image of Meghan

Adding that it could help the public to see Harry as more independent, Jordan said: “The fact that Prince Harry will still be in attendance is beneficial. And helps to dissuade those who see him as merely ‘under Meghan’s thumb’ and show that they can stand as individual entities – an image Meghan is wise to work on.”

Meghan Markle will not attend the coronation (Credit: Splash News)

Buckingham Palace confirmed this week that Meghan will not be attending with Prince Harry. She will instead stay at their £11m Montecito mansion with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

A statement read: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation service at Westminster Abbey. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

Archie’s birthday falls on the same day as the coronation. Harry will fly back the same day to spend time with him.

