Prince Harry has arrived in the UK ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral this weekend.

The Duke of Edinburgh‘s funeral will take place on Saturday (April 17) at St George’s Chapel following his death on Friday (April 9).

The Duke of Sussex made the 5,400-mile journey from California to London and landed at Heathrow this weekend.

Harry arrived back in the UK this weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry arrives in the UK

Reports say the Duke of Sussex is quarantining at Kensington Palace before the funeral.

One witness told The Sun: “He landed at Heathrow — I saw him getting into an escorted car.”

However, Harry wasn’t joined by his wife Meghan Markle because she was advised against travelling since she’s pregnant with the couple’s second baby.

Meghan has stayed in California because she’s pregnant (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, it’s said family conversations will focus on Philip rather than Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview fallout.

A source added: “Family conversations now will be on the passing of Prince Philip — and nothing else.

“The Queen has declared royal mourning for two weeks so it’s quite clear that is the focus.

“Conversations will be private but the focus will be on emotional ­matters of dealing with a father and grandfather.”

Philip’s funeral will take place Saturday, April 17 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Duke of Edinburgh died on Friday at Windsor Castle, the Palace confirmed on behalf of the Queen.

On Sunday, Sophie, Countess of Wessex – Philip’s daughter-in-law – revealed his death was “very, very peaceful”.

Speaking after a church service in his honour, she said: “You know it’s going to happen but when it happens it’s just this massive, massive hole.”

She added of the moment he died: “It was so gentle. It was just like someone took him by the hand and off he went.

“Very, very peaceful and that’s all you want with somebody isn’t it?”

Philip death was “very, very peaceful” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Prince Andrew said about the Queen?

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew also attended the service and spoke about how the Queen is dealing with the loss of her husband.

The Duke of York, 61, told Sky News in the grounds of the Royal Lodge Windsor, he said: “I feel very sorry and supportive of my mother, who is feeling it probably more than everybody else.

“The Queen, as you would expect, is an incredibly stoic person. She described his passing as a miracle.

“She’s contemplating, that is the way I would put it. She put it as having left a huge void in her life.”

