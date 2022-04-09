Prince Harry ‘very angry’ at Camilla becoming Queen Consort: ‘He has not made his peace with it’

Prince Harry ‘has not made peace’ with his stepmother Camilla being figured in as future Queen Consort, a royal expert has claimed.

In February the Queen indicated her “sincere wish” that Prince Charles‘ wife should be known by the title.

The Queen, 95, asked her subjects to regard Camilla in a similar manner to her own late husband – and her late mother before that – when Charles becomes King.

Prince Harry ‘doesn’t want Camilla to be Queen’, author claims (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The monarch said in a statement: “When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me.

Read more: Does Alex Scott have a partner? What happened with her Coronation Street ex?

“And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

However, according to one royal observer, it seems Prince Harry is not happy about the Duchess of Cornwall‘s future direction.

Prince Charles and Camilla married in 2005 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Journalist Tina Brown indicates in an interview with the Telegraph that Prince Harry has long resented Camilla.

The Duke of Sussex is also, it is claimed, “angry” she will be Queen Consort as his father takes the throne.

Harry doesn’t want Camilla to be queen, he’s very angry that it’s happening.

Ms Brown suggests the Queen is a pragmatist. She also claims the monarch is ‘shrewd’ to ‘tidy up and help prepare’ her son for his role as King.

But Ms Brown also claims Prince William and Prince Harry have mixed views on the change to Camilla’s title.

Prince Charles and Prince Harry exchange words (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William and Prince Harry latest

Ms Brown told the Telegraph: “William has accepted Camilla in terms of what she means to his father. He’s been grown-up about it. ‘My father loves this woman, I can’t fight it, so I won’t.’

“Harry, on the other hand, can’t stand Camilla. He doesn’t want Camilla to be queen, he’s very angry that it’s happening. He has not made his peace with it and he probably never will.”

Read more: Are Cam and Jules from Married At First Sight Australia still together?

Furthermore, a quote in Ms Brown’s book might offer insight in how Prince Harry regarded Camilla in his youth. He was just 12 when his mother Princess Diana passed away in 1997.

And it seems his relationship with Camilla may have been strained from early on in her relationship with his father.

The quote, said to come from a courtier and be “a small moment of foreboding” by the Telegraph interviewer, is said to read: “When the younger boy was eventually prevailed upon to be in the presence of Mrs Parker Bowles, he unnerved her with long silences and smouldering, resentful stares.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.