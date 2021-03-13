Latest news reports suggest the “fall out” between Prince Harry and Prince William started before Meghan Markle entered the royal picture.

Their relationship was laid bare to the world as Harry and his wife were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey earlier this week.

Harry revealed the brothers’ interactions are currently subject to “space” during Monday’s broadcast.

But he also expressed his hopes that “time heals all things”.

News reports suggest Prince Harry and Prince William’s ‘falling out’ may not be a very recent development (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry latest: ‘Fall out’ was pre Meghan

Harry has previously hinted at a rift during the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

Harry said at the time: “Part of this role and part of this job, and this family, being under the pressure that it’s under, inevitably, you know, stuff happens.

“But look, we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. And we’re certainly on different paths at the moment, but I’ll always be there for him, as I know he’ll always be there for me.”

Harry added: “We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy, but you know, I love him dearly.

“The majority of this stuff is created out of nothing, but you know, as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days.”

Harry admitted brothers ‘have good days and bad days’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William subsequently told reporters on Thursday he is yet to speak with his brother following the Oprah chat.

However, according to biography Finding Freedom, talking issues through hasn’t always worked for the siblings.

Why did Harry and William fall out?

It is claimed William advised Harry “not to rush” getting to know Meghan when they they first met. Furthermore, the book claims Harry was “[bleep]ed off” to be counselled in such a manner.

Royal correspondents have also claimed Harry and William clashed during Christmas 2018 because William “didn’t roll out the red carpet” for the couple.

He refused to speak to his brother or forgive him for some time.

But it seems tension between the royal pair has existed before Meghan became part of Harry’s life.

William ‘used Harry as a decoy’

Simon Vigar, Channel 5’s royal correspondent, believes matters soured between Harry and William when Wills used his brother as a “decoy”.

He claimed that William used Harry keep his own private life private when they were younger.

Harry ‘didn’t forgive William for some time’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mr Vigar said during the Princes At War documentary: “Harry has obviously got into some scrapes which have landed him on the front pages of the newspapers.

“But at plenty of those parties, particularly the teenage parties, William was there. Harry served as a really useful decoy.”

Additionally, royal author Katie Nicholl has claimed Harry didn’t forgive William for “some time”.

She said: “That was the first time the brothers really fell out because Harry resented the fact that he had taken all the blame. But of course William was the heir, Harry took the flack and Harry was very cross about that.

“He refused to speak to his brother or forgive him for some time.”

