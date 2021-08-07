Prince Harry and brother Prince William are unlikely to heal their rift any time soon, a royal expert has claimed.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield believes their priorities are now miles apart.

As a result, she thinks it’ll be quite some time before relations star to thaw between the brothers.

Prince William and Prince Harry were once believed to be extremely close siblings (Credit: SplashNews)

Prince William and Prince Harry at ‘severely different stages in their lives’

Schofield argues that Prince William is focused on maintaining the royal family’s legacy and dealing with family grief following Prince Philip’s death.

Whereas Prince Harry is now dedicated to building a sound financial future for himself and his young family in America.

According to The Mirror, Kinsey said: “I am still not convinced that there is a looming reconciliation.

“I don’t suspect that it is a priority for Prince William to patch things up with Prince Harry as they are at severely different stages in their lives.

“It appears that Prince William is busy trying to support his family through death and scandal while Prince Harry is concentrating on projects that are financially beneficial.”

Prince Harry and Prince William at Prince Philip’s funeral (Credit: BBC)

Will Harry’s book be a ‘whine-fest’?

Meanwhile, last week Kinsey told The List that she hopes Harry’s upcoming memoirs are not a “whine-fest.”

She said: “At the end of the day, it cannot be a big whine-fest. He has to prove his value and establish himself as a leader.

“The ultimate goal is to brand him as someone that could share a stage with Greta Thunberg or Bill Gates.”

Prince Harry announced back in July that he would be releasing a memoir in October 2022.

He vowed to write a “wholly truthful” account of his life thus far.

Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir is set for an October 2022 release (Credit: SplashNews)

The Duke of Sussex’ official statement said: “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned – I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.

“I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

