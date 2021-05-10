Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s new mental health series will launch next month, the talk show host has confirmed.

‘The Me You Can’t See’ is set to be released on May 21 on Apple TV+.

In the series, Harry will open up on his own mental health struggles and the “unresolved trauma” he’s faced.

Prince Harry has teamed up with Oprah Winfrey for a new series (Credit: CBS/Harpo Productions)

What to expect from Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s series

The upcoming series was previously pushed back due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Harry co-created and executive produced the show alongside the star.

Speaking about the project, the Duke shared: "We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences.

The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss, or grief

“But our shared experience is that we are all human.

“The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss, or grief, which feels – and is – very personal.”

In addition, he said: “Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy and strength in honesty.”

As well as Harry, the series will feature celebrity guests and mental health advocates.

These include Lady Gaga and actress Glenn Close.

The news comes amid Mental Health Awareness week, which is taking place from 10-16 May.

How did fans react to the news?

Meanwhile, fans appear delighted by the upcoming project.

Following the news, one wrote: “Really looking forward to this. It’s so important to have these conversations about mental well-being. So delighted Harry is continuing this work. #ServiceisUniversal.”

A second shared: “I just created an account with @AppleTV just to watch #TheMeYouCantSee.”

Oprah’s latest series will air next month (Credit: CBS)

In addition, a third wrote: “Mental health is such an important issue. I look forward to watching this.”

Another tweeted: “I honestly cannot wait. Have been looking forward to this for a long time.”

“May 21st, get your tissues ready,” a fifth said.

Harry previously confirmed he was teaming up with Oprah to film the series in 2019.

The show will aim to break down the stigma surrounding mental illness.

At the time, the Duke of Sussex shared a statement via his and Meghan Markle’s Instagram account.

