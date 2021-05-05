Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will celebrate their son Archie’s second birthday on Thursday.

Last year, a cute video was released of Archie and the Duchess of Sussex on his first birthday.

The couple have chosen to keep their son out of the spotlight as much as they can so it’s uncertain whether they’ll release a photo or video of Archie to celebrate the occasion.

However, a royal author has said if they do choose to share a picture with the public it goes against everything they’ve previously said about privacy.

Will Prince Harry and Meghan release a photo or video of Archie on his birthday?

Ingrid Seward, author of Prince Philip Revealed: A Man of His Century, explained to Entertainment Daily!: “They have always said Archie is a private person and doesn’t have to comply to any of the royal traditions.

“So if they do release a birthday photograph for the public, it will go against everything they have said in the past.”

Meanwhile, Ms Seward also discussed whether Archie would have contact with his great-grandmother the Queen on Thursday.

She added: “I am sure they will be in touch with the Queen so they can do a zoom call with her and Archie.

“It will be very important to them that Archie knows his royal great granny back in the UK.”

Harry, Meghan and Archie live in California after the couple stepped back from their senior royal roles last March.

The couple are also expecting their second child this summer.

It’s believed Archie will live a more laid back lifestyle compared to his cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in the UK.

Royal expert Marlene Koenig told the Express last month: “So Archie and his sister will live a much more, I don’t want to use the word normal, they will be living the lives of very wealthy parents.

“They will be growing up in circles that include celebrities.

“They will be very different, a less formal life.”

Archie will become a big brother very soon, as Meghan is reportedly due to give birth around June time.

