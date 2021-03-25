Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will stay in America for the foreseeable future, an expert has exclusively told Entertainment Daily.

LA-based branding expert Eric Schiffer revealed that should the royals head home now, it’ll doubtless be a “painful pariah-like experience” for them.

It comes after their divisive Oprah Winfrey interview aired in the UK.

Prince Harry and Meghan could be in the States for quite a while, an expert predicts (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry and Meghan to stay in America

With Harry announcing two new jobs this week, it seems the couple have most certainly put down roots in the States.

And Eric thinks they’ll stick around for “some time”.

He told ED!: “They’re going to be in America for some time.

“Going back to England at this point would be a painful pariah-like experience.”

Asked how the couple are viewed in America, where Meghan is from, Eric confirmed that it differs based on people’s “politics”.

He said: “The average American will view them differently based on where they are from and their politics.

“If you’re talking about conservative Americans in the Mid West, many will view them as out-of-touch elites who are acting as modern-day prima donnas.

“Those in Hollywood, the West Coast and the East Coast, however, will see them in a modern-day Princess Diana-like glow.”

Meghan could look for more ‘large platform opportunities’ when she’s had her baby (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry lands two new jobs

Earlier this week, Harry revealed that he’s landed two new jobs in the States.

And, Eric admitted, this is exactly the way he expected Harry to go.

“I was asked where he’s likely to go after Netflix and Silicone Valley’s a natural choice,” he said.

He also predicts that Harry will take on more opportunities “on an equity level”.

This would see him becoming a brand ambassador with “ownership opportunities”.

Eric said these have a “big upside”.

“In many ways this is one of the smartest moves because of the significance equity appreciation that can come from these type of opportunities.

“And it doesn’t require him to have to create content that could be criticised for being wretchedly bad,” he said.

“Look, I don’t know, but he wasn’t, prior to leaving England, Harry was not known for his television production capabilities.”

So what’s next for Meghan?

So what will Meghan’s next move be once she’s had the baby?

“I think you’ll see her do more of the same, large platform opportunities, finding ways, in her mind, to inspire people,” Eric predicted.

“And perhaps even share secrets of modern-day motherhood through the prism of her own experience.”

Eric Schiffer is chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, based in Los Angeles.

