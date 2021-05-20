Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s fans are unimpressed after spotting the royal family’s ‘snub’ on their third wedding anniversary.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked their anniversary on Wednesday (May 19).

However, there weren’t any messages on the royals’ social media pages to celebrate the occasion.

Prince Harry and Meghan were ‘snubbed’ by royals on their anniversary (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royals ‘snub’ Prince Harry and Meghan’s anniversary

On Wednesday, the Royal Family social media pages announced the news that Princess Beatrice is expecting her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s Instagram page shared a video of the Duchess’ visit to the Victoria and Albert Museum.

In addition, Prince Charles and Camilla’s social pages shared photos from the couple’s engagements yesterday.

The royal family didn’t share tributes on social media for Harry and Meghan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did fans of Prince Harry and Meghan say?

Fans weren’t happy and called out the royals for not sharing messages.

One person said: “Nobody in the Royal Family publicly wished Harry and Meghan a happy wedding anniversary.”

Reacting to Beatrice’s pregnancy news, another wrote: “That is good news, however why no congratulations to the Duke & Duchess of Sussex on their 3rd anniversary?”

One added: “I find it funny that the royal family didn’t congratulate Prince Harry and Meghan anniversary but posting about another family member being pregnant.

The couple gained support from fans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Talk about showing their true colors about how they really feel.”

Meanwhile, others defended the royal family.

One wrote: “They aren’t Royal anymore… walked away and are private citizens.”

Talk about showing their true colors about how they really feel.

Another tweeted: “Why should they? Would you congratulate people who ripped apart your family and publicly shamed them?”

One said: “Maybe because they have left their royal duties! They’ve made it clear they don’t want to be part of the family anymore.”

Harry and Meghan announced their foundation has a partnership with World Central Kitchen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did the Duke and Duchess mark their anniversary?

The couple announced that their Archewell Foundation has plans to build its next Community Relief Center in India in partnership with World Central Kitchen.

The two are “focusing on the long-term needs of local communities” in support of India – which is suffering from a huge spike in COVID-19 cases.

