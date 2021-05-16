Royal aides want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to give up their royal titles, it’s been reported.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal life last year and are now living in California.

Harry recently appeared to take aim at his father Prince Charles’ parenting in a new podcast interview, saying his father has “treated me the way he was treated” seemingly taking a swipe at the Queen and Prince Philip too.

Prince Harry and Meghan ‘should give up royal titles’

Now, royal courtiers have said the couple should ditch their titles if they “dislike the institution that much”.

An aide told the Mail on Sunday: “People are appalled that he could do this to the Queen when the Duke of Edinburgh is barely in his grave. To drag his grandfather into this is so shocking and disrespectful.

“The Duke of Sussex has now spent a significant amount of time emphasising that he’s no different to anyone else and attacking the institution which he says has caused him so much pain.

“There is a growing feeling that if you dislike the institution that much, you shouldn’t have the titles.”

ED! has contacted reps for Buckingham Palace and Harry for comment.

Meanwhile, royal fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts with many agreeing that the couple should give up their titles.

One person said on Twitter: “Harry and Meghan have disparaged the monarchy. If they had a shred of dignity they would give up their titles voluntarily.”

Another wrote: “If they don’t want to be part of the royal family then they definitely should not be using their titles.”

However, others disagreed and defended the couple.

One tweeted: “If royal palace insiders want the titles removed so badly, why don’t they take them? Leave Harry and Meghan alone.”

Another added: “I have a really good idea. Let’s leave Harry and Meghan alone, and be nice.”

Meghan and Harry stepped back from their senior royal roles last March, saying they wanted to become financially independent while still supporting the Queen.

Harry handed back his military titles when he stepped down.

Meghan also gave back some titles.

