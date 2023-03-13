Prince Harry and Meghan could have their public reputation “turned around”, a PR expert has claimed.

The expert also claimed that Queen Consort Camilla is “living proof” of this.

Prince Harry and Meghan could turn their reputation around

According to a PR expert, Meghan and Harry can still turn their reputation around. This is apparently something that the Queen Consort has done.

Meghan and Harry have divided royal fans in recent years following their exit from working Royal life.

The Oprah interview in 2021 and the release of Spare has divided opinion even further.

However, speaking to ED!, Andy Barr, a PR expert and CEO of digital marketing and branding agency of 10Yetis.Com, says the Sussexes can still turn their reputation around.

“Queen Camilla is living proof that pretty much any media reputation turnaround is possible,” he said.

“Harry and Meghan probably need to stop diving wildly into media stories in the short-term, take a bit of time away from the spotlight then come back with a slow and steady media plan of positive things that they are doing that benefit others.”

Camilla ‘living proof’ media reputation turnaround is ‘possible’

The PR expert then continued, providing the Sussexes with some advice.

“They probably want to encourage their wider network of friends to also stop briefing the media about every sordid detail that is being reported around the warring families,” he said.

Andy’s words come not long after it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan have been dealt another blow ahead of the coronation.

According to reports, their children – Archie and Lilibet – won’t be invited to the historic event.

The reasoning behind this, however, is simple.

Prince Harry and Meghan dealt new blow

Palace officials believe the prince and princess to be too young to attend the event.

The Sussexes are yet to confirm whether they will attend the coronation in May.

This news comes not long after it was reported that the royal children had officially been granted royal titles.

Lilibet was christened recently and was referred to as “Princess Lilibet” during the ceremony.

“I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor,” a spokesperson for the Sussexes said.

Speaking about this decision, a royal commentator warned Harry and Meghan over the titles.

Talking with Express, royal author Tom Quinn revealed that the young royals may see their titles as a ‘burden’ when they grow older.

He said: “I think it will be very difficult for them. Because they may suffer from a growing sense that they are only celebrities because of birth, not because of talent. I think that, unless Meghan and Harry are very careful and very lucky, will be a burden eventually.”

