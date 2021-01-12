Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly plan to produce comedy shows following their exit from the Royal Family.

The couple have moved to America with their son Archie and have set up a string of career ventures.

But their latest plans involve producing comedy and drama shows, according to reports.

Meghan and Harry reportedly plan to produce comedy shows (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘produce comedy shows’

In addition, animations and children’s series could also feature if the pair are granted permission to launch a TV and film company.

The couple have reportedly filed paperwork with the UK’s Intellectual Property Office for trademark of Archewell Productions.

The documents apparently reveal their intentions to make “motion picture films, televisions series and videos”.

The couple live in California with son Archie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Could Meghan and Harry make the next Only Fools and Horses?

A source told The Sun: “Meghan and Harry’s approach to their TV ambitions has always been serious.

“But it’s hard to imagine them coming up with the next Only Fools and Horses.”

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Meghan and Harry for comment.

Last year, Meghan and Harry signed multi-million pound deals with Netflix and Spotify.

Despite setting up home in California, recent reports have suggested the couple could return to the UK this year.

Meghan and Harry quit their senior royal roles in March last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen has reportedly invited grandson Harry and Meghan to her official birthday celebrations in June.

If coronavirus restrictions allow, Her Majesty, 94, is reportedly planning to host Trooping the Colour in London on June 12 to mark the occasion.

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry could also be in the UK to mark the Queen’s actual birthday on April 21.

Reports claim they could also reunite with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and other members of the Royal Family at other events including Prince Philip’s 100th birthday.

Meghan and Harry could reunite with members of the Royal Family this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

There will also be the unveiling of the late Princess Diana’s statue in July to mark what would have been her 60th birthday.

Harry was due to return to the UK in March this year to review he and Meghan’s decision to quit their senior royal roles with the Queen.

However, due to coronavirus, it’s unlikely he’ll be able to travel home.

