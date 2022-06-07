The Queen and Meghan Markle smiling
Harry and Meghan: Real reason Queen ‘banned’ photographer from capturing meeting with Lilibet

The moment happened behind closed doors and it'll stay that way

By Joshua Haigh

The Queen banned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from bringing a photographer with them during their Platinum Jubilee visit, it has been reported.

Meghan and Harry returned to the UK last week to celebrate with the rest of the royal family.

During their visit, the pair introduced their one-year-old daughter Lilibet to the Queen, who she is named after.

It’s now being reported that Harry and Meghan had hoped to capture the special moment on camera. However, it’s believed they were refused the chance.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle together
Prince Harry and Meghan had reportedly hoped to release an official snap of themselves (Credit: Splashnews)

Meghan and Harry ‘denied’ the chance to release an official picture

“Harry and Meghan wanted their photographer to capture the moment Lilibet met the Queen,” an insider told The Sun.

“But they were told no chance. It was a private family meeting.”

It’s believed the palace was worried that a picture of Meghan and Harry would overshadow the Queen’s celebrations.

“I reckon courtiers and aides have really missed a trick here,” added the insider.

ED! has reached out to Meghan and Harry’s reps for comment.

Lilibet’s birthday pictures

Fans did, however, get to see a couple of pictures of Lilibet celebrating her birthday.

And some said that she looks just like another pretty famous member of the Markle family – grandfather Thomas.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle together
The palace reportedly thought Meghan and Prince Harry could overshadow celebrations (Credit: Splashnews)

Meghan blamed for Thomas Markle’s stroke

Meanwhile, it’s been a tough time for Meghan of late. Her father, who she is estranged from, recently suffered a stroke.

The Duchess of Sussex‘s father spent five days being treated by medics.

“I want to thank everyone, especially the wonderful doctors and nurses who saved my life. They are angels,” he said.

“I have been deeply moved by loving messages I’ve received from all over the world. People have been so kind. I can’t speak right now, but I am working hard and will thank people properly when I can.”

Meghan’s half-sister, Samantha, told the press that she blamed Meghan for her father’s condition.

“He just needs some rest,” she said. “It’s a travesty how much he’s been tortured and how much he’s had to go through thanks to my sister’s disregard the past few years. That is unforgivable.”

