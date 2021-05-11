In latest Prince Harry and Meghan Markle news, the couple’s incredible donation in honour of Archie’s birthday has been revealed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex‘s son Archie marked his second birthday on May 6.

In honour of the occasion, Meghan and Harry purchased 200 hats from Make Give Live – a New Zealand social enterprise, which works on a buy one, give one model.

Harry and Meghan honoured Archie’s birthday by making an incredible donation (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s the latest news on Harry and Meghan?

The organisation’s Instagram page shared the news alongside a photo of the colourful knitted beanie hats.

The post read: “Thank you Harry & Meghan, Duke & Duchess of Sussex, and of course, Archie for the generous donation of these 200 beanies to your friends on the other side of the world in NZ.

“@igotyourbackpacknz was very grateful for them and they will be sent in care packs to refuges around NZ to warm heads and hearts.”

What did Make Give Live say?

In addition, they said: “It also meant a lot for our maker community to have something special to bring them together to enjoy connection and creativity…

“…whilst making them, and didn’t they do an incredible job!?

“Happy Birthday Archie.”

Due to the couple’s touching donation, 400 hats in total will be donated to children in need this winter.

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry previously supported the organisation when they shared a photo of Archie sporting one of the hats last January.

Harry and Meghan celebrated their son’s birthday earlier this month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How else has Meghan and Harry supported the organisation?

In addition, in December 2020, the couple paid for 100 hats so 200 could be sent out to Kiwis in need.

Meanwhile, Archie recently celebrated his second birthday and Meghan and Harry took the opportunity to share an important message.

The Duke and Duchess posted a photo of Archie facing away from the camera as he held a bunch of balloons.

Meghan and Harry encouraged people to donate to support vaccine equity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Meghan and Harry encouraged people to donate for Archie’s birthday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, the couple said: “We are inviting you to contribute whatever you can… if you have the means to do so…

“…to bring vaccines to families in the world’s most vulnerable places.

“We cannot think of a more resonant way to honor our son’s birthday.

“Even a small contribution can have a ripple effect.”

