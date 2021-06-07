Prince Harry and Meghan Markle named their baby daughter Lilibet in a nod to the Queen.

However, a royal expert has claimed it’s ‘ rude’ that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose to name their daughter after Her Majesty after their public attacks on the family.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain today, Angela Levin discussed the little girl’s name.

'I think it's quite rude to her Majesty the Queen.' Royal biographer @angelalevin1 reacts to Harry and Meghan's decision to call their daughter Lilibet. She tells @susannareid100 & @richardm56 that using the Queen's 'private nickname is quite demeaning.'

What did Ms Levin say about Harry and Meghan’s baby name Lilibet?

When asked if she thinks the Queen would be happy about Lilibet being used by Meghan and Harry, Ms Levin said: “Not after what’s happened.

“I think she’s desperately unhappy because they were desperately rude about her, I don’t think it’s a good idea.

“I think it’s quite rude to her Majesty the Queen.”

Meghan and Harry paid tribute to the Queen with their baby daughter’s name Lilibet (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else did the expert say?

In addition, the biographer said: “It was a very private nickname from her husband who hasn’t been dead for very long.

“Prince Charles would never dream of referring to his mother as Lilibet.

“It was a special name [for] the Duke of Edinburgh. I think it’s quite demeaning.”

However, journalist Afua Adom hit back during the discussion and called it a “nod of affection”.

She said: “To say the Queen would be unhappy is frankly ridiculous. It’s a bit of a nod to Meghan’s mother Doria as well, her nickname for Meghan is flower.

Harry and Meghan recently welcomed their daughter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“It’s also a bit of a stretch to say that the Queen is fuming that her great grandchild is named after her. I think it’s a nod of affection.”

During a statement on Sunday (June 6), Meghan and Harry explained the meaning behind their daughter’s name.

The statement read: “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet.

“Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”

Harry and Meghan paid tribute to Diana with their baby name choice (Credit: Flynetpictures.com / SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace said the news “delighted” the Queen, Prince Charles and other members of the royal family.

A spokesperson said: “The Queen, The Prince of Wales & The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge have been informed…

“And are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

