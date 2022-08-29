Harry and Meghan smiling and the Queen looking to the side
Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan ‘could miss seeing Queen during UK visit next month over security issues’

Her Majesty is currently at Balmoral

By Rebecca Carter

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not see the Queen during their UK visit next month.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be returning to the UK in September for some events.

They’ll also be visiting Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walking during Jubilee service
Meghan and Harry will be returning to the UK next month (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

Harry and Meghan latest

When they’re in the UK, Harry and Meghan will visit Manchester for the One Young World Summit on September 5.

They’ll also attend the WellChild Awards on September 8.

However, during the brief visit back, the couple may not visit the Queen, 96, at Balmoral – where she is spending her summer.

According to The Telegraph, the couple are still waiting on decisions around their security while in the UK before they decide to travel off schedule.

The Queen all in green on balcony of Buckingham Palace during Jubilee
The Queen may not see Harry and Meghan during their UK visit (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Harry is currently in a legal battle with the Home Office over whether he and his family qualify for protection from the Met Police.

While Harry and Meghan have a couple of days free to potentially visit the Queen, it’s not yet clear whether they will do so.

ED! has contacted reps for Harry and Meghan for comment.

It comes after a royal expert issued the couple a warning over their UK visit.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry look at each other at Invictus Games
Reports suggest Meghan and Harry may not visit the Queen (Credit: DPA/Cover Images)

Speaking to The Sun, Richard Fitzwilliams said that their upcoming visit could be “fairly difficult”.

He said: “Their popularity has plunged in Britain.

Read more: Prince Harry reveals ‘wish’ for Archie and Lilibet as he discusses Diana death anniversary

“They know when they appear that they are at war with the press here, it’s rather like venturing into the lion’s den now because you’ve got the public who are not supportive and you’ve got the press who are ferociously against them—and then you’ve also got the royal family where there’s a rift.”

Meanwhile, reports also claim they won’t bring their children Archie, three, and Lilibet, one.

Head to our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Paul O'Grady smiling at event
Paul O’Grady greeted by ‘gorgeous’ news as he returns home from holiday
Amelia Samson Emmerdale
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Amelia runs away ahead of birth?
Tipping point host Ben Shephard smiling on Loose Women and Kate Garraway at film premiere
Ben Shephard on ‘secret’ he kept from close friend Kate Garraway for 20 years
Eamonn Holmes speaking on GB News
Eamonn Holmes’ celebrity friends stunned by his ‘slim’ look in new photo
Hairy Bikers stars Si King and Dave Myers on This Morning
Hairy Bikers’ Si King gives update on Dave Myers’ cancer battle: ‘He’s in the trenches of it all’
Charlotte Hawkins and her daughter on GMB today
GMB viewers’ hearts melt as Charlotte Hawkins’ daughter makes presenting debut