Prince Harry and Meghan ‘could miss seeing Queen during UK visit next month over security issues’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not see the Queen during their UK visit next month.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be returning to the UK in September for some events.

They’ll also be visiting Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event.

Meghan and Harry will be returning to the UK next month (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

When they’re in the UK, Harry and Meghan will visit Manchester for the One Young World Summit on September 5.

They’ll also attend the WellChild Awards on September 8.

However, during the brief visit back, the couple may not visit the Queen, 96, at Balmoral – where she is spending her summer.

According to The Telegraph, the couple are still waiting on decisions around their security while in the UK before they decide to travel off schedule.

The Queen may not see Harry and Meghan during their UK visit (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Harry is currently in a legal battle with the Home Office over whether he and his family qualify for protection from the Met Police.

While Harry and Meghan have a couple of days free to potentially visit the Queen, it’s not yet clear whether they will do so.

It comes after a royal expert issued the couple a warning over their UK visit.

Reports suggest Meghan and Harry may not visit the Queen (Credit: DPA/Cover Images)

Speaking to The Sun, Richard Fitzwilliams said that their upcoming visit could be “fairly difficult”.

He said: “Their popularity has plunged in Britain.

“They know when they appear that they are at war with the press here, it’s rather like venturing into the lion’s den now because you’ve got the public who are not supportive and you’ve got the press who are ferociously against them—and then you’ve also got the royal family where there’s a rift.”

Meanwhile, reports also claim they won’t bring their children Archie, three, and Lilibet, one.

