Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be set for a brand new tell-all documentary, according to an expert.

The couple have become divisive figures over the last few months following their revelations about royal life.

Their Oprah interview in March shocked the world, and left many die-hard royal fans unhappy with the pair.

However, despite all the controversy, an expert has claimed another documentary could be “in the making”.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have more revelations in the pipeline (Credit: SplashNews)

Prince Harry and Meghan planning new documentary?

Royal biographer, Angela Levin, revealed the plans during an interview this week.

She told talkRADIO that there is still “a lot more to come” and said the couple plan to detail “how terrible certain things were”.

“I thought after the Oprah interview that there wasn’t much more he could do,” said host Mike Graham. “He spilled his guts, they have given everything they have got to give, but he just keeps going on and on and on.”

Angela then responded: “There is a lot more.”

Read more: Prince Charles attends engagement after Harry’s parenting remarks

“I think there is another documentary in the making where they will have taken films of various rooms and maybe even of various conversations.

“They can then go detail by detail about how terrible certain things were. I’m waiting for that one.

“I think it will be yet another nail in the coffin of his relationship with his father and his brother. [They] can’t trust him,” she added.

ED! has contacted reps for Harry and Meghan for comment.

Prince Charles was reportedly ‘knocked back’ by the Oprah interview (Credit: Splashnews)

Prince Charles ‘knocked to the ground’

Harry’s interview with Oprah had a devastating impact on the royal family.

However, royal expert Julie Montagu said the interview hit Charles hardest.

Speaking on Channel 5’s Charles and Harry: Father & Son Divided, Julie shares: “The person who was really knocked to the ground in that interview with several punches was Prince Charles 100 per cent.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan ‘wallowing in all the muck they’ve created,’ says Lady C

“The takeaway from that interview was that there is a real rift, there is real distance, there is real anger.”

The one-off programme airs on Channel 5, tonight (May 15, 2021), at 9pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.