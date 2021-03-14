Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Montecito mansion has been reportedly invaded by an intruder.

A 37-year-old man named Nickolas Brooks apparently trespassed onto the property twice in December.

Harry and Meghan during their Oprah Winfrey interview (Credit: CBS/Harpo Productions)

Law enforcement told TMZ that Nickolas was caught trespassing December 24, 2020.

However, Santa Barbara law officers let him go with a warning.

But he returned to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s home again on December 26.

This time, cops arrested and charged the individual with one count of misdemeanour trespassing.

He reportedly drove from Ohio to Montecito, California to seek out Harry and Meghan.

But it remains unknown what his full intentions were.

Read more: Prince George and Princess Charlotte pay tribute to Princess Diana

It also remains unconfirmed whether Harry or his wife the Duchess of Sussex were home at the time of the incidents.

When did Harry and Meghan move to Montecito?

Harry and Meghan moved to their home in Montecito last year in June. They purchased it in Meghan’s name for an estimated £11 million.

Their move came after they’d spent several months living at Tyler Perry’s Los Angeles property as houseguests.

The Montecito property has nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms. It is in a gated community.

Prince Harry swapped London life for one in Montecito (Credit: CBS/Harpo Productions)

Montecito is an affluent community in Santa Barbara.

The population is currently around just 10,000.

Read more: Piers Morgan continues tirade against Meghan Markle

Many A-list celebrities live there.

Harry and Meghan’s neighbours include the likes of Oprah Winfrey, George Lucas and Ariana Grande.

Did they film Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah at his Montecito home?

No. The now famous interview between Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry was filmed at an unconfirmed location.

It was not filmed at either Oprah or Harry and Meghan’s Montecito home.

All Oprah let on about the location was that it was filmed at a “friend’s home”.

She said: “I’m not going to disclose the friend, because I don’t want people now going to find the friend and the friend’s house. But I have friends!”

Meghan’s sit down interview was not filmed at her home (Credit: CBS/Harpo Productions)

Despite this, there was one clip that showed a glimpse of Harry and Meghan’s backyard.

At one point they toured ‘Archie’s Chick Inn’ with Oprah. Here they said they’d recently rescued several chickens.

ED contacted representatives for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for comment.

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.