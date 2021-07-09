In Prince Harry and Meghan Markle news, the couple may have a third child despite their comments about two being enough, a numerologist has said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently welcomed their second child, a daughter called Lilibet, and also have son Archie, two.

However, numerologist Heather James said the couple may have a third child “in three years’ time”.

Meghan and Harry may have a third child, a numerologist has predicted (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s the latest Harry and Meghan news?

A numerologist looks at people’s “numbers” and then determines their faith by using the numerical patterns.

The method works by matching the numbers which represent the letters of a person’s full name, date of birth and individual numbers that will show traits.

Ms James, who is a numerologist for top dating agency Mogul Matchmakers, told The Sun’s Fabulous magazine: “They definitely have a past life connection.

The couple already have two children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I predict that they will have a third child in three years’ time too – their numbers say it all.”

She went on to say Meghan is a four, meaning she can be “rigid with rules” and sometimes “lacks tolerance” but is “down to earth and a great mum”.

She added: “Meghan has 64; within her numbers which is uncanny as Lilibet was born on June 4, so I feel as if mother and daughter will have a very strong connection.”

Meanwhile, Harry previously spoke about having a maximum of two children.

The Duke and Duchess previously said they wouldn’t have more than two children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In 2019, the duke interviewed Dr Jane Goodall for Vogue Magazine and said: “I think, weirdly, because of the people that I’ve met and the places that I’ve been fortunate enough to go to, I’ve always had a connection and a love for nature.

“I view it differently now, without question. But I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children.”

Jane quipped: “Not too many!”

Harry replied: “Two, maximum!”

Meanwhile, during their joint Oprah Winfrey interview in March, the host asked if they were “done” with two children.

Harry said: “Done. To have a boy and then a girl, I mean what more can you ask for?”

Meghan added: “Two is it!”

