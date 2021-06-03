Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to attend the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations next year, according to a tabloid report.

However, it’s claimed royal insiders believe such an arrangement would be “awkward”.

Furthermore, there are apparently concerns that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ‘could overshadow’ the occasion.

Royal insiders have voiced their concerns about Meghan and Harry to tabloids, apparently (Credit: BBC YouTube)

What is in store for the Queen’s Jubilee?

It was announced yesterday (Wednesday June 2) that there will be an extra Bank Holiday in 2022.

There will be a four-day stretch of days off between Thursday June 2 and Sunday June 5 next year.

This is to mark 70 years since the Queen became monarch. Her coronation, however, happened in 1953.

Celebrations will include Trooping the Colour, lighting of Platinum Jubilee beacons and a thanksgiving service at St Paul’s.

A Platinum Party at the Palace concert, a Jubilee lunch and a pageant will also take place.

What have news reports claimed about Meghan and Prince Harry?

A royal insider reportedly told The Sun that Meghan and Harry’s possible attendance raises questions about ‘what to do with them’.

They said: “Harry wants to be there. It is already causing a headache and is going to be very awkward.

It is already causing a headache and is going to be very awkward.

“Where will they be positioned if they turn up? What events can they attend? Will we put them on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the flypast?

“This is a celebration for the Queen’s 70 years of service to the nation and should not be overshadowed.”

ED! has contacted reps for Harry and Meghan for comment.

The Queen ‘realises how unhappy Meghan and Harry were’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan and Harry’s ‘deplorable behaviour’

Elsewhere, a royal commentator reckons the Queen will not have enjoyed Meghan and Harry’s recent behaviour.

Richard Fitzwilliams told the Daily Star: “The Sussexes’ activities, when they’ve spoken out, have been very, very damaging. There’s no doubt about it.”

Meanwhile, asked if Harry’s grandmother would have taken the couple’s comments personally, he responded: “[The Queen] has realised how unhappy they were, but speaking out in the way they have is a totally different thing.”

Meghan and Harry’s actions have been “very, very damaging”, according to one pundit (Credit: YouTube)

But he also went further as he suggested the Queen will not have approved of how the Sussexes have gone about their business.

In addition, Fitzwilliams continued: “The Queen will have found the way the Sussexes have handled things, I think, deplorable.”

