Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared a first glimpse of their baby daughter Lilibet, as part of their 2021 Christmas card.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released the festive greeting today (December 23) – six months after the birth of their second child.

The family snap shows Harry with their two-year-old son Archie, while Meghan holds a giggling Lili.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared their 2021 Christmas card (Credit: Alexi Lubomirski)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release Christmas card

The couple released the card to announce they’ve made donations to various charities.

The message on the card reads: “Happy Holidays. This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world.

“Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family.

“As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families…

“…from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave.”

In addition, the couple penned: “Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year, from our family to yours!

The couple posed with their son and daughter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“As ever, Harry, Meghan, Archie & Lili.”

The shot – taken in their Santa Barbara home – marks the first time the public have seen baby Lili.

And it didn’t take long for royal fans to comment on the photo.

How did royal fans respond?

Taking to Twitter, one posted: “Prince Harry and Meghan’s family photo is precious. Adore this family and the love & happiness they radiate.”

Another added: “Gorgeous babies!! We knew they would be. I’m so happy to get to see them! I love H&M with my whole heart.”

A third wrote: “Oh my simply beautiful. What an amazing family. Thank you for sharing. So much love and joy.”

Royal fans couldn’t help but comment on Archie’s hair (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Others commented on Archie’s hair, with one saying: “I can’t get over the red hair on little Archie. He’s defo his daddy’s boy.”

A second gushed: “Too cute. My goodness little Archie’s wavy red hair. I can’t deal.”

A third shared: “Archie has red hair!!!! What a beautiful pic!”

Another asked: “Is Lili also a red-head?”

Harry and Meghan welcomed their second child – Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor – in June.

Lili joined older brother Archie Harrison, who was born in May 2019.

