Prince Harry and Meghan Markle change charity foundation's name

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's charity is changing its name.

Representatives of the couple have reportedly filed to change the name of Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It follows an alleged row over the Sussex Royal brand earlier this year.

What is the new name of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's charity?

The body's new name will be MWX Foundation.

A Change of Name Notice appeared this morning (August 5) on the Companies House website.

According to The Sun, a spokesperson for the registrar organisation couldn't shed more light on the name change.

They told the publication: "Unfortunately we cannot comment on specific companies, or disclose such information."

Earlier this year, Harry and Meghan were told they could no longer use the Sussex Royal brand - which they also used on their Instagram account - following their decision to step down as 'senior' members of the Royal Family.

They later broke their silence on the ban. But they put it down instead to "specific UK government rules surrounding the use of the world Royal".

A rep for the couple said in a statement: "Given the specific UK government rules surrounding use of the word Royal, it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation, when it is announced this Spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation.

"Therefore the trademark applications that were filed as protective measures, acting on advice from and following the same model for The Royal Foundation, have been removed."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their decision to step down on Instagram.

Months of 'reflection'

They said: "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.

"We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

"It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment."

