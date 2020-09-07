Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have paid back the cost of renovation work on Frogmore Cottage.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reported to have now ‘fully covered’ the costs of renovating the royal cottage.

Harry and Meghan have repaid the cost of works on their Frogmore Cottage home (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say about Frogmore Cottage?

A statement said they made “a contribution” to the Sovereign Grant.

It continued: “This contribution as originally offered by Prince Harry has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty The Queen, and will remain the UK residence of the Duke and his family.”

NEW: Prince Harry and Meghan announce they have paid back the public money spent renovating Frogmore Cottage in full. Statement from a spokesman below: pic.twitter.com/6ELPVuJtco — Victoria Murphy (@byQueenVic) September 7, 2020

The Telegraph reported that the couple paid back £2.4 million, which was used to convert the Windsor property into a family home.

But since they stepped down as senior members of the Royal Family, critics have called on them to return it to British taxpayers.

The deputy chair of parliament’s public accounts committee, Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, told the newspaper: “Clearly anyone who has borrowed taxpayers’ cash needs to pay it back as quickly as possible.

“£2.4 million is a lot and even if you paid back £250,000 a year it would still take a decade.”

It follows reports that Harry and Meghan have put pen to paper on a multi-year deal with Netflix. They’re said to be planning to make TV shows and films for the streaming giant.

The deal, thought to be worth as much as £75 million, could reportedly include a documentary about the Duke of Sussex‘s late mother, Princess Diana.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly signed a deal with Netflix (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry’s tribute to Diana on Netflix

Speaking to the Mirror, a source claimed: “It will work as a tribute to Diana and build on all the incredible charity work she has done.

“Netflix would also love to make a documentary about Diana and it is something they have been pushing for.”

The source went on to claim that any such documentary could infuriate Prince William. They added: “These plans could further antagonise their fallout.”

