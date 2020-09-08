Prince Harry and Charles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘no longer receiving money from Prince Charles’

The couple have ended their financial ties to the royal family

By Laura Hannam

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly no longer accepting money from Prince Charles.

The former senior royals were said to have still been receiving a monthly allowance from Harry’s father.

However, now that they have secured a mega deal with Netflix, they are to stand on their own two feet financially.

Richard Kay of the Daily Mail reports that they have formally put a stop to all payments from Charles.

Harry and Meghan have repaid Frogmore Cottage costs

prince harry meghan markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have repaid Frogmore Cottage renovations (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, he noted that they had been receiving money from him up to this point.

Read more: Meghan and Harry ‘could produce Princess Diana documentary for Netflix’

Richard writes: “A source close to the couple confirmed that they were no longer receiving financial support from Harry’s father, the Prince of Wales, either from the Duchy of Cornwall or his private income.”

He adds: “This, too, marks a fork in the road for Harry and Meghan, although insiders suggest they may already have received the full amount of the stipend they expected from Charles for this year anyway.”

He also noted that Prince Harry inherited an estimated £20 million from his mother Diana. Therefore, he could have technically afforded to live independently regardless.

Charles was reportedly funding the couple up to now

prince charles camilla
Prince Charles is reportedly no longer sending money to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

This news comes after Harry and Meghan confirmed that they have paid off the £2.4 million in home renovations at Frogmore Cottage.

Read more: Prince Philip ‘shattered’ by Prince Harry stepping down from senior royal role

They had initially agreed to repay it in monthly installments.

But upon signing their Netflix deal worth an estimated £75 million – they’ve repaid the full amount.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: “A contribution has been made to the Sovereign Grant by The Duke of Sussex.

Harry and Meghan to make tens of millions with Netflix

prince harry
Prince Harry to stand on his own two feet financially (Credit SplashNews.com)

“This contribution, as originally offered by Prince Harry, has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage…

“… a property of Her Majesty The Queen, and will remain the UK residence of The Duke and his family.”

Harry and Meghan are set to become producers of television dramas, documentaries and even movies for Netflix.

They have said they hope to produce ‘inspirational’ content of ‘hope’.

They said: “Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.

“As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens.”

