In the latest Prince Harry and Meghan Markle news, the crisis involving the couple and the Royal Family has taken another twist.

A royal expert has now claimed that the rift is “too big” for Princess Eugenie to help with.

Harry and Meghan have allegedly created distance between them and the royal family over recent months thanks to a series of explosive interviews.

Harry and Meghan have shocked with recent interviews (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What is the latest Harry and Meghan news?

The claims come after it was revealed that the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson could help Harry with his memoirs.

Read more: Prince Harry news: Princess Eugenie set to ‘help’ Harry with upcoming memoirs

It’s thought that the 31-year-old Princess is close to Harry and Meghan, and has supported the couple since their move to the US.

And, over the weekend, reports claimed that Eugenie will act as a “peacemaker” between Harry, brother Prince William and father Prince Charles.

A royal expert claims that Eugenie won’t have much of an influence (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why will the peacemaking be ‘too big’ for Eugenie?

However, a royal expert has now claimed that the mum-of-one is in “no position” to help with the royal rift.

Phil Dampier told The Sun: “I personally don’t think there’s much Eugenie can do at the moment to heal the rift. I think the rift is too deep for her to play a major role in healing it.”

In addition, he continued: “I’m sure that Beatrice will support any moves by Eugenie to try and build bridges…

“…and get a dialogue going between William and Harry.

“I think they’ll be a bit concerned about some of the stuff that has been said but obviously a bit more sympathetic than some of the older royals.”

Cousins Harry and Eugenie are close (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else is happening in Prince Harry news?

Meanwhile, a source recently told the same newspaper that Eugenie could help with Harry’s memoirs.

The two have been close pals since childhood.

Eugenie has referred to Harry and Meghan as “dear cousins” in a recent Instagram post.

Read more: Royal fans confused as NONE of the royal family wish Princess Beatrice happy birthday

Harry has also stayed with the Princess and husband Jack Brooksbank at Frogmore Cottage when he has visited the UK.

A source said: “I could only imagine Eugenie talking or being approached as she is someone Harry is still in regular contact with.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.