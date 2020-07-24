Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launch legal action over drone pictures

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly launched legal action after drones took photos of Archie at their LA pad.

The royal couple reportedly filed a complaint on Thursday (July 23) at the Los Angeles County Superior Court, in which they claim an unnamed person took pictures of their 14-month-old son.

Meghan and Harry have reportedly launched legal action over drone pictures of Archie (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

What is Harry and Meghan dispute over the drones?

The snaps, which they claim are an invasion of privacy, are alleged to have been taken at their home during the coronavirus lockdown.

One royal expert quoted by BBC News said the couple had gone through a "nightmare" since moving to the US, following their shock split from royal life earlier this year.

The couple have reportedly had a "nightmare" time in LA, in the short term (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Rebecca May said: "It's an unnamed photographer, [who] is actually claiming that the photograph was taken in a public space, which is why there is a dispute.

"They're in the papers more than ever. They're one of the the world's most talked about couples, that's never going to die down.

"In the shorter term it's been a bit of a nightmare for them."

In May, reports claimed Harry and Meghan planned to hire their own team of security professionals after a series of terrifying incidents involving drones near their LA home.

There's a dispute over where the photographer took the images (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

Living in fear

That's according to an insider, who said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were living in fear for their son, Archie, after drones flew in the vicinity of their pad on several occasions.

According to the Daily Beast, the Los Angeles Police Department's non-emergency line received at least five calls regarding drone incidents.

The publication reported at the time that the incidents occurred on May 9, 19, 20, 21 and 25.

A source told the website that the couple guess photographers are operating the drones. But they "can't just assume that" because of the history of threats levelled at Meghan.

