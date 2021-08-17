Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘forced to settle for US christening’, claims expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be forced to settle for a US christening for baby Lilibet, a royal expert has claimed.

The couple’s second child was born in June (2021), and was expected to be christened in the Saint George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle – like her brother, Archie.

However, according to a royal expert this may not be the case.

Could Lilibet be christened in the US? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What is the latest Prince Harry news?

Archie was christened at the Queen’s private chapel in July 2019, only two months after his birth.

And it was expected that sister Lilibet would follow suit.

But, according to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliam, the event could now take place in the US.

“It seems certain that her christening will be in Meghan’s home state and with the secrecy but without the controversy that surrounded Archie’s christening,” he told The Express newspaper.

Archie was christened in the UK (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Doing things their own way

He continued: “Harry and Meghan’s relations with the British press went badly downhill when Archie was christened in private and the names of the godparents were not released.”

“The Sussexes were emphatic that they intended to do things their own way and so it has proved.”

The couple has yet to release a photograph of Lilibet, which, Mr Fitzwilliam says, show they are intent on doing things their own way.

Could Harry return to the UK soon? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry will be coming back soon

According to reports, Lilibet’s father – Prince Harry – will visit the UK soon, but with a Netflix film crew in tow.

It’s claimed that Harry will return home to lead planning for next year’s Invictus Games.

He’s expected to visit the Queen while he’s here.

A source told the Sunday Express: “Our understanding is that the Duke of Sussex will be accompanied by a small film crew in order to allow the public to see the hard work involved in planning these games.”