In the latest Prince Harry and Meghan Markle news, a UK television host has expressed her concerns for the former senior royals’ son Archie, two.

Storm Huntley, 34, revealed on The Jeremy Vine Show that she fears for when Archie reaches school age.

As the broadcaster said, he will then likely hear of her mother’s ordeals through other children.

Specifically, her thoughts of suicide while pregnant with him.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their son Archie (Credit: SplashNews)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle last: Fears for Archie

At first Storm praised Harry and Meghan for opening up about their internal struggles.

But then raised her fears over Meghan’s discussion of suicidal thoughts.

Storm said on the Channel 5 show: “I do think talking is great and I do think it is great that he [Prince Harry] is bringing attention to things like the feelings of suicide and the effects that has on somebody’s partner.”

However, she then added: “The thing that I am quite worried about is Archie.

“Archie is just a baby and does not know what is going on.

“Archie will not be a baby forever and he will go to school and people will tell him things about his mother.”

Channel 5 broadcaster Storm Huntley shared her concerns (Credit: SplashNews)

News Meghan was suicidal will be ‘hard’ for Archie

She added: “To find out that your mother was suicidal while pregnant, I think that is going to be quite hard.

“I do not think they have thought far enough forward of what this means for their children.

“I know they are trying to protect them by moving to America but I wonder if this is right to protect them.”

Indeed, in Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan said she felt suicidal while pregnant.

She said she was finding British royal life so daunting that she was contemplating taking her own life.

Meghan said she’d had suicidal ideation (Credit: CBS/Harpo Productions)

What did Meghan Markle tell Oprah?

The former Suits actress told Oprah: “I just didn’t want to be alive any more. And that was very clear and real and frightening.

“I just didn’t see a solution.

“I would sit up at night, and I was just like, ‘I don’t understand how all of this is being churned out’ — and again I wasn’t seeing it — but it’s almost worse when you feel it through the expression of my mom or my friends or them calling me crying like: ‘Meg, they’re not protecting you.’

“And I realised it was all happening just because I was breathing.”

*If you are affected by this story consider contacting Samaritans at 116 123 or visiting samaritans.org.

