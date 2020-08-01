Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hit back at paparazzi over baby Archie photos taken by drone

Former senior royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have launched a legal bid against LA paparazzi.

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, claim paparazzi took unsolicited photos of their one-year-old son Archie via a drone.

The drone allegedly captured the pictures on the drive of their current Los Angeles home.

They have accused the paparazzi of marketing the photos using misleading captions.

The captions reportedly indicate that Archie was in a public place when the drone took the images.

Meghan Markle Vs Paparazzi

Meghan Markle currently lives in LA with Prince Harry and baby Archie (credit splashnews)

However, Harry and Meghan insist that Archie has not been out in public since they arrived in the California city.

The couple's attorney, Michael Kump, states that this is an urgent matter and a "race against the clock".

Speaking to The Mail, he said in a statement: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are filing this lawsuit to protect their young son's right to privacy in their home without intrusion by photographers.

"And to uncover and stop those who seek to profit from these illegal actions.

"This is not an innocent mistake, but an intentional attempt to evade liability.

"This is a race against the clock. There is a significant risk these illegally-taken photos could be published in the United States or United Kingdom any day."

Harry and Meghan have accused the paparazzi of taking illegally obtained photos (credit coverimages)

Meghan and Harry legal battle

The couple have filed an invasion of privacy lawsuit. Within it they allege that drones would fly "a mere 20 feet above the house as often as three times a day".

LA Superior Court Judge Craig Karlan has granted their application to serve subpoenas to three Los Angeles photo agencies.

These particular agencies may have potential access to the photos in question.

The lawsuit document also states they are trying to protect their son against aggressive LA paparazzi.

They fear a "manufactured feeding frenzy" and believe that some paparazzi have already "crossed the line".

Where are Harry and Meghan living?

Meghan has returned to her hometown of LA (Credit: Splashnews)

A spokesperson for Los Angeles Police Department confirmed in May: "Unknown suspects were flying a drone in the area and they were last seen on Coldwater Canyon."

The former senior royal family members are currently living in Tyler Perry's mansion.

