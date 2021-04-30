Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘DID congratulate William and Kate on their 10th anniversary’

The royal couple celebrated the occasion this week

By Rebecca Calderwood
| Updated:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly did congratulate Prince William and Kate Middleton on their 10th wedding anniversary.

The Cambridges celebrated the milestone on Thursday 29 April – a decade on from their lavish ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

And the occasion didn’t go unnoticed by their loved ones.

Prince Harry and Meghan have seen a drop in their popularity
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle congratulated William and Kate on their anniversary (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle congratulate the Cambridges

According to Hello!, Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent a private message to the married pair.

Meanwhile, other members of the Royal Family publicly shared their well wishes.

Read more: Prince Harry ’embarrassed’ by Oprah Winfrey interview

The Queen wrote: “Wishing The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge a very happy wedding anniversary.

“Today marks ten years since Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at Westminster Abbey.”

ED! has contacted Harry and Meghan’s rep for comment.

How did William and Kate celebrate their anniversary?

Marking the occasion, William and Kate reportedly enjoyed a low-key celebration at home.

Ingrid Seward told Entertainment Daily!: “I suspect they will so what most working couples will do, they’ll probably go out for a celebration or have a celebration at home.

“I would think that they’ll just have a private celebration at home.

Read more: Kate Middleton news: Duchess’ uncle brands Meghan and Harry ‘muppets’

“They’ll probably be inviting friends, they can do that.”

It’s since been reported William treated his wife to a £9,000 daisy-shaped pendant, which she is wearing in official anniversary pictures.

Meanwhile, the couple also shared an emotional family video in honour of their special day.

The Royal family displayed a more open body language
William and Harry reunited at Prince Philip’s funeral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The video shows Kate running with Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte playing on a see-saw with her younger brother, and Prince George looking wistfully out to sea.

It really is the picture of family bliss, with Will and Kate gazing adoringly at each other during the clip.

They captioned the montage: “Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary.

Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary

“We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family.”

Furthermore, it comes weeks after William and Harry reunited for the funeral of their late grandfather Prince Phillip.

Tensions between the brother have been high since Harry and Meghan made a number of accusations against the family in their Oprah Winfrey interview.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones lead tributes as Anne Douglas dies a year after husband Kirk
the queen prince Philip
The Queen sitting alone at funeral of Prince Philip was ‘tough’ to watch, Mike Tindall admits
bradley walsh on The Chase
Bradley Walsh puts The Chase newcomer Darragh Ennis in his place
Katie Price and her mum Amy Price latest
Katie Price urged to look after her terminally ill mum Amy as she shares picture
Kate garraway news
Kate Garraway admits daughter Darcey asked her if she was ‘going to kill herself’
Coronation Street SPOILERS: Jenny discovers Sharon’s dark secret tonight?