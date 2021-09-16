Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have caused a stir with their TIME magazine cover.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the cover of the magazine as they were named among the 100 most influential people in the world.

Meghan and Harry posed for new photos – taken by photographer Pari Dukovic – at their stunning California mansion.

Harry and Meghan posed for TIME magazine (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan pose for TIME magazine

One photo shows the couple posing in front of trees as Harry rests his hand on Meghan’s shoulder.

Meghan looks stunning dressed in all white while Harry dons an all black outfit.

The Duchess of Sussex also pays a subtle tribute to Harry’s late mother Princess Diana as she wears her Cartier Tank Francaise watch.

“In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know, the duke and duchess have compassion for the people they don’t know. They don’t just opine. They run toward the struggle,” writes @chefjoseandres #TIME100 https://t.co/2Cg39BKj1B pic.twitter.com/FhFmAW9UH1 — TIME (@TIME) September 15, 2021

Meanwhile, another image sees the couple posing in front of a window as Harry wears a suit while Meghan looks sophisticated in a green roll neck jumper and grey trousers.

Finally, a third picture shows Meghan and Harry walking around the outside of their home in Montecito.

However, the photos have sparked a huge reaction online with some people believing they’re photoshopped.

One person said on Twitter: “The Harry and Meghan portraits aren’t cute. They’ve been photoshopped too much. They don’t even look real.”

Meghan and Harry sparked division with the photos (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another wrote: “That Time cover picture is awful. Meghan and Harry look like they were photoshopped to appear together. Very odd choice.”

A third tweeted: “Did Harry and Meghan actually attend the photoshoot or did they just have their heads photoshopped on to someone’s bodies?

“This is a very strange image.”

Another added: “It’s strange. Harry appears shorter and has the feel of a composite photo & photoshopped. Meghan looks lovely though.”

Meanwhile, others gushed over the couple and defended the images.

One said: “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex @TIME WINNING! These are gorgeous photos!”

The couple have been named among the 100 most influential people in the world (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another commented: “Harry and Meghan are on the cover of Time and everyone is losing it again.”

One tweeted: “So much backlash to the Harry & Meghan TIME cover. So many more things the public could be upset with.”

Chef Jose Andres, who funded the World Kitchen charity that is in a partnership with Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation, paid tribute to the couple.

He said: “In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know, the duke and duchess have compassion for the people they don’t know.

“They don’t just opine. They run toward the struggle.”

