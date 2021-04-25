The royal family could be rocked again when ‘Finding Freedom’, the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry biography, is reportedly re-released this summer.

Released last year, it caused rifts in the royal family when it hit the shelves. Those hit the hardest were brothers Harry and William.

The new version is expected to address the infamous Oprah Winfrey interview as well as racism allegations.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are the subject of book ‘Finding Freedom’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Additionally, the book discusses the relationship between Kate Middleton and Meghan. Meghan was reportedly ‘disappointed’ that Kate wasn’t ‘welcoming enough’.

The updated version will reportedly be available in August.

The book, written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, became a best seller when it was released last year. However, it’s since been spotted on sale for 99p.

Prince Harry and William surrounded by rumours of a rift (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What do the royals say?

Originally, it was hoped that Prince Harry and Prince William would begin to get closer and heal. However, the upcoming book may make things worse.

After the recent ‘tell-all’ Oprah interview, the strain between Harry and the royal family has been evident.

One insider source claimed to the Sunday Times: “The Oprah interview detonated a bomb under the Royal Family and most of them are still reeling in shock.

“The book will not help.”

Additionally, another senior royal source added: “After Oprah, what else is there to say?”

Meanwhile, reports claim Harry only met with Prince Charles and William once after Prince Philip’s funeral before heading back to America.

Meghan and Harry recently opened up in an interview with Oprah Winfrey (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Did Meghan Markle and Prince Harry write the biography?

Meghan and Harry still stand by their statement that they did not contribute to the book. Author Omid Scobie has also confirmed this.

He said the royal couple did not contribute. However, he claimed: “Many friends gave insights providing a lens to the couple through their friends and their circle of aides.”

The book will apparently continue to cause difficulties.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl recently wrote that the only winners in this would be the authors.

She said: “The irony of Finding Freedom is that locked down in their rented mansion in LA, the Sussexes have less freedom than they did when they lived in Windsor.”

She concluded: “They [the authors], perhaps, might be the only winners in this rather sad story.”

ED! has contacted reps for Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand for comment.

