Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'had an agenda all along', says royal expert

Leaving the Royal Family was never going to be a smooth ride for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, but a royal expert thinks that the signs of their departure were there from the start.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have taken on a more glamouous life and now live in California (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The couple, who started their new glamorous life in the US less than two years after their huge fairy-tale royal wedding, have a one-year-old son Archie.

But the plans to stand apart started to show early on in their story, according to royal commentator Katie Nicholl.

As reported by Australian news site 9Honey, Katie said that although she believes the move itself was inevitable, the sheer speed that the couple fled the country was what shocked the UK the most.

"They didn't want to just be stuck in one place"

Ms Nicholl explained: "They had an agenda from the outset – to be international royals. They didn't want to just be stuck in one place.

"Part of their vision is to be making a difference on the world stage and that entails being international.

Meghan was keen to focus on international projects. (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"I was told from a very early stage in their courtship, they had told a friend of Harry's that Meghan met quite early on that they wanted to be international roving royals and that was going to be their focus."

The couple met back in 2016 and after dating for just over a year they got engaged in November 2017.

The following May, they had their huge extravagant wedding, which was watched by thousands around the globe.

The couple got married in a lavish ceremony in May 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The royal couple then made their lives more private following the announcement of their pregnancy with son Archie.

When the family went to South Africa on a royal tour, Meghan gave an emotional interview. She revealed that she was struggling with the demands of being part of the royal fold.

The family 'stepped back'

Harry more recently launched an attack on the media, saying the Sussexes would no longer deal with the UK tabloids, as some of the stories they had done were ‘distorted, false, or invasive beyond reason’.

On January 8, the couple announced they were stepping back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family, with Meghan leaving for Canada almost immediately.

The pair are now living in California with their son.

