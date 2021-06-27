Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly invited to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations next year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were offered an olive branch by Her Majesty, 95, following their decision to step back from their senior royal roles last year.

According to reports, Meghan and Harry plan to attend the Queen‘s official birthday parade but it’s unclear whether they will appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the rest of the royals.

Harry and Meghan reportedly invited to Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan and Harry to attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations?

The celebrations will take place next June and span across four days.

A string of events are due to take place, including Trooping the Colour, lighting of Platinum Jubilee beacons and a service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral.

Meghan and Harry reportedly intend on returning to the UK for the celebrations.

It’s uncertain whether Harry and Meghan will stand on the balcony (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, palace aides will apparently limit numbers on the balcony.

A source told the Mail on Sunday: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been invited and I’m sure the Queen is very much looking forward to seeing them there.

“The balcony moment will be decided much nearer the time.

“But there’s a limit to how many family members should be on it, and I would have thought that working Royals who contribute to the family would be higher on the list than the Sussexes.”

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee takes place next June (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When will the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee take place?

Meanwhile, the celebrations mean Brits will enjoy an extra bank holiday in 2022.

The events will take place from Thursday, June 2, to Sunday, June 5, next year.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal life back in March last year.

However, their relationship with the royal family has reportedly become strained thanks to their Oprah Winfrey interview and Harry’s recent comments about his family.

Meghan and Harry stepped back from royal life last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Next week, Harry will reunite with his brother Prince William for the unveiling of a Princess Diana statue.

The statue will mark what would have been the Princess of Wales’ 60th birthday.

Reports say the brothers will deliver individual speeches at the event.

Harry recently arrived in the UK ahead of the event, and is apparently isolating at Frogmore Cottage.

