Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “far from happy” across the pond, one royal expert has claimed.

The expert believes a “content” Harry wouldn’t continue to publicly bash his family if he were enjoying his new life in the States.

Duncan Larcombe notes that happy people don’t constantly criticise others.

Speaking to Closer, the former royal editor says he doesn’t believe Harry or Meghan are happy right now.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ‘far from happy’ claims one expert (Credit: SplashNews)

So is Prince Harry happy?

He said: “I believe that, despite Harry’s insistence he’s happy, he’s far from it. I don’t think he or Meghan are happy.”

Also adding: “Content people don’t create arguments and criticise people – content people want to make amends.”

Harry is believed to have fallen out with his brother and father over his interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In it he claimed he had to work now as his father, Prince Charles, had “cut him off” financially.

And he also claimed that both Charles and Prince William were “trapped” within the confines of The Firm.

Prince Harry during his interview with Oprah Winfrey (Credit: CBS/Harpo Productions)

What did duke say to Dax Shepard?

What’s more, Harry just participated in a podcast interview with actor Dax Shepard.

In it he claimed he believes his father has passed down his own personal pain onto him.

However, the Duke of Sussex hopes to not continue the cycle with his own children.

Harry said: “I don’t think we should be pointing the finger or blaming anybody.

“But certainly when it comes to parenting, if I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I’m going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on, basically.”

Prince Harry said he now wants to ‘break the cycle’ (Credit: SplashNews)

“It’s a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on,” he said, adding that parents should be trying to stop that happening.

The former senior royal continued: “I started to piece it together and go ‘okay, so this is where he went to school, this is what happened, I know this about his life, I also know that is connected to his parents so that means he’s treated me the way he was treated, so how can I change that for my own kids?'”

Prince Harry and Meghan: Royals brace themselves for new documentary

The royal family are now bracing themselves for Harry’s new mental health series with Oprah Winfrey.

In the trailer for The Me You Can’t See, Harry looks visibly upset, and a clip of him as a child at his mother’s funeral is even included.

The series is set to drop on Apple TV+ on May 21.

