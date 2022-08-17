Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “trying to create an alternative, woke royal family,” royal biographer Angela Levin has claimed.

Ms Levin claimed to FEMAIL that the Duchess of Sussex feels “enormous bitterness” because she wasn’t able to ‘modernise’ the ‘firm’.

Harry and Meghan currently live in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. They moved to the US after stepping down from their royal positions in 2020.

Ms Levin said that the couple are “determined” to show their ‘non-royal’ lifestyle is best way of living.

“I’ve thought for a long time that Harry and Meghan are trying to create an alternative woke royal family, the grandeur and the pomp and circumstance that surrounds them”, Ms Levin said.

She suggested that Meghan feels a lot of “bitterness and resentment” towards the royal family for not letting her remodel it.

Ms Levin continued: “I may be wrong, I hope so, but the impression is that they don’t want to be royals yet they’re hanging on to their titles very, very tightly.

“When Meghan goes anywhere, she always uses her royal title. Now, why do that if you don’t actually like the royal family and you wanted to get shot of them?”

Harry and Meghan will return to the UK next month.

However, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams recently told FEMAIL that the alleged rift between the Sussexes and the Cambridges is “very deep”. He said because of this, a UK reunion is very unlikely.

Ms Levin claimed that the Duke of Cambridge will want to avoid his brother until he has read Harry’s memoir, which is set to be released sometime this year.

The Sussexes are due to return to the UK for the One Young World Summit in Manchester on September 5. The ceremony will bring together more than 190 countries and Meghan is set to give the keynote address at the summit’s open night.

This will be the couple’s first time in the UK since the Jubilee celebrations in June.

Following the summit, Meghan and Harry will head to Germany for another event to celebrate a year until the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf.

In addition, they will then return to the UK for the WellChild Awards in London on September 8.

Prince Harry will deliver a speech.

ED! has contacted reps for Harry and Meghan for comment.

