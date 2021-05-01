Prince Harry and Meghan branded ‘hypocrites’ for leaking private messages with William and Kate

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been called “hypocrites” for reportedly leaking their messages with William and Kate.

The Cambridges celebrated their 10-year anniversary on Thursday (April 29) – a decade on from their lavish ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

A rep for Harry and Meghan confirmed they had sent private congratulations.

However, confirming the move has now drawn negative attention.

Kate and William celebrated ten years of marriage this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why are Prince Harry and Meghan ‘hypocrites’?

Royal experts have claimed that confirming the leak is “manipulative”.

According to Hello!, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent their message privately.

Meanwhile, other royal family members shared their well wishes on social media.

The Queen shared a sweet congratulations message via her official Twitter page.

She wrote: “Wishing The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge a very happy wedding anniversary.

“Today marks ten years since Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at Westminster Abbey.”

Taken this week ahead of The Duke and Duchess’ 10th wedding anniversary 📸 Chris Floyd pic.twitter.com/aEgEiKRIdT — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) April 28, 2021

Royal author Phil Dampier said: “The Queen and Prince Charles made their messages to William and Kate on their tenth anniversary in public. So why didn’t Harry and Meghan?

“Instead they relied on their reps leaking out the fact they sent a message, making it look manipulated and contrived.”

Harry and Meghan are of course being hypocritical, still briefing the media.

Royal expert Angela Levin added: “Harry and Meghan are of course being hypocritical, still briefing the media.

“Their choice was to send it privately but everyone has to know how good they are by publicising it through their huge PR group of people.

She added: “I don’t know what they said in the message but I doubt that it was full of love and comfort.”

Prince Harry and Meghan have faced difficulties since leaving the royal family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and William’s royal relationship is strained

In recent weeks, the strain between the royal family has been evident.

As a result of stepping back from royal duties, Harry and Meghan have been accused of continuing to control the media.

Furthermore, their recent interview with Oprah Winfrey caused scandal after allegations of racism in the royal family.

The TV interview caused a major rift in the family, especially for William and Harry.

ED! has contacted Harry and Meghan's rep for comment.

Royal relationships are strained currently (credit: SplashNews.com)

So how did William and Kate celebrate?

To mark the occasion, William and Kate reportedly enjoyed a low-key celebration at home.

It’s been reported William treated his wife to a £9,000 daisy-shaped pendant. Kate has been seen wearing the gift in official anniversary pictures.

The couple also shared an emotional family video to mark their special day.

They said: “Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary.

“We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family.”

