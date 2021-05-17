Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrate their third wedding anniversary this week.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot on May 19, 2018, in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Millions around the globe watched the nuptials as thousands lined the streets of Windsor to see a glimpse of the couple.

However, Meghan reportedly broke royal protocol and tradition on the big day by giving a speech at the evening reception.

Meghan Markle ‘broke protocol’ on wedding day?

At the time, a spokesperson for Kensington palace confirmed: “Ms. Markle will speak at the Evening Reception.”

Last year, biography Finding Freedom claimed that in her speech Meghan said finding love was “worth the wait”.

She then went on to brand Harry “the one”.

It was also reported that Meghan thanked the Royal Family for “welcoming her in”.

According to HELLO! magazine, English royal weddings “include a speech from the best man, the host and occasionally the groom, but rarely the bride”.

Since their wedding day in 2018, Meghan and Harry have had quite a turbulent time within the royal family.

Last year, the couple decided to step back from their senior royal roles to become “financially independent” while still supporting the Queen.

Now, the couple live in California with their two-year-old son Archie.

Meghan and Harry are also expecting their second child – a daughter – sometime this summer.

Earlier this year, the Duke and Duchess sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a tell-all interview about why they decided to step back from their duties.

They made a series of shocking allegations and revelations, leaving the world stunned.

Meghan said she felt suicidal during her pregnancy with Archie, and claimed she didn’t receive help from the palace.

In addition, she alleged there were ‘concerns and conversations’ within the family about how dark Archie’s skin might be when he was born.

Harry also claimed he was cut off financially by his family when they moved to Canada early last year.

Meanwhile, he said his father Prince Charles stopped taking his calls.

Harry recently appeared to say he feels more free living in America.

