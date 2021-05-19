Prince Harry and Meghan anniversary: How couple kept romance ‘secret’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are celebrating their third wedding anniversary today.

However, back in their early days of dating, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex kept their romance very low-key and away from the media.

Meghan previously said the pair enjoyed a “good five, six months almost with just privacy”, which she branded “amazing”.

Meghan and Harry enjoyed a few months of privacy before their relationship emerged (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle keep their relationship secret?

In 2016, the couple were able to enjoy dates in private.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan anniversary: How Duchess ‘broke protocol’ with wedding decision

During their engagement interview in 2017, Harry said he proposed during a “standard typical night” for them.

In addition, Meghan said it was a “cozy night” in which they were “roasting chicken”, seemingly revealing that’s how they spent a lot of nights.

Meghan and Harry married in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Meghan say?

Speaking about how they enjoyed months of privacy, Meghan added: “I think we were able to really have so much time just to connect…

“…and we never went longer than two weeks without seeing each other, even though we were obviously doing a long distance relationship.”

Meanwhile, Harry recently revealed the couple secretly met in a supermarket when they were dating.

Speaking on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Harry said: “The first time Meghan and I met up for her to come and stay with me, we met up in a supermarket in London…

“…pretending we didn’t know each other, so were texting each other from the other side of the aisles.”

Harry and Meghan celebrate three years married (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else did Harry say?

In addition, he added: “There’s people looking at me, giving me all these weird looks, and coming up to me and saying ‘hi’.

“I texted her saying “is this the right one”, and she said, “no you want parchment paper”, and “I’m like where’s the parchment paper?!”

“It was nice, I had a baseball cap on, looking down at the floor, trying to stay incognito.”

Meanwhile, the couple announced their engagement in 2017 and married on May 19, 2018, in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The couple welcomed their first child, son Archie, in May 2019.

Meghan and Harry with their son Archie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan and Harry are now expecting their second baby, a daughter.

Read more: Meghan Markle ‘would be known as Princess Henry if she loses title,’ claims historian

Speaking in their explosive Oprah interview in March, the couple announced they’re expecting their little girl in the “summertime”.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.