Prince George's birthday: Queen and Prince Charles share sweet messages

The Queen and Prince Charles have marked Prince George's seventh birthday today.

To mark the occasion, Kensington Palace released new photos of George taken by the Duchess of Cambridge.

The royal family Twitter page shared one of the images alongside a sweet message.

It's Prince George's seventh birthday today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It read: "Wishing Prince George a very happy birthday today!"

Meanwhile, the Clarence House account also re-posted the photo.

It said: "Wishing Prince George a very happy seventh birthday today!"

Prince George's seventh birthday celebrations

One photo showed George flashing his gap-toothed smile at the camera in a dark green polo shirt.

Another saw the little boy in a green camouflage t-shirt as he smiled.

A message on the Kensington Palace Instagram account last night read: "Sharing a [photo] taken by The Duchess ahead of Prince George’s seventh birthday tomorrow!"

Wishing Prince George a very happy birthday today!

Meanwhile, a message on Wednesday said: "Thank you everyone for your very kind wishes on Prince George’s birthday today!"

Fans gushed over the cute photo, with many saying George looks just like his father Prince William.

One person wrote: "Looks so much like his dad!"

The Queen and Charles marked George's birthday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another commented: "He looks like his father for sure. Happy birthday Prince George."

Meanwhile, earlier today (July 22), the Queen's husband Prince Philip stepped out of retirement to attend an engagement at Windsor Castle.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, transferred his role as Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Philip was at Windsor Castle while his daughter-in-law Camilla was at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.

Prince Philip attended a royal engagement at Windsor Castle today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

During the engagement, the duke was thanked for his 67 years of support for The Rifles by Assistant Colonel Commandant, Major General Tom Copinger-Symes.

Meanwhile, over at Highgrove House, Camilla was addressed by The Rifles' Colonel Commandant, General Sir Patrick Sanders, and welcomed as the new Colonel-in-Chief.

The ceremony is Philip's first engagement in more than a year.

The duke announced his retirement from royal life in 2017, but had still retained this military title until now.

