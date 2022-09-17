Prince George or his brother Prince Louis could be set to inherit an “unlucky” royal title when they are older.

One of the siblings may be granted the title of the Duke Of Cambridge, according to reports.

Their father Prince William currently holds the title.

But although it has not brought him any ill gains, reports on the history of the Dukedom Of Cambridge describe it as “tainted with sadness”.

Prince William still holds the title of Duke Of Cambridge (Credit: Splashnews.com)

When was the Duke Of Cambridge title created?

The title dates back to the reign of Charles II, who ascended the throne in 1630.

William is the eighth royal to be granted it, but it has been blighted by tragedy.

Within 17 years of the title’s creation, there were four different holders.

The first royal set to be granted the title of Duke of Cambridge by Charles II was Charles Stuart.

Prince George is thought to be next in line to become the Duke Of Cambridge (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Marred by sadness

He was the eldest nephew of the King, with his father James being The Duke Of York, but he sadly passed away aged just six months old after contracting smallpox.

Baby Charles was so young when he passed away that he was never formally given the title.

His brother, James Stuart, was next to become the Duke Of Cambridge.

However, he passed away aged just three. It is thought he either contracted smallpox or the bubonic plague.

Little James’ tomb in Westminster Abbey reads: “Deposit of the Most Illustrious Prince James Duke of Cambridge & second-born son and Heir of the Most Powerful Prince James Duke of York who in the Queen’s Hall of Richmond fell asleep on the twentieth day in his fourth year, AD 1667.”

The King’s third eldest nephew, Edgar, was then given the title.

Several late Duke Of Cambridges are interred in Westminster Abbey (Credit: Splashnews.com)

But again, he tragically passed away three months shy of his fourth birthday. It is not known why he passed away.

The title of Duke Of Cambridge once again became extinct.

A few years later, the Duke Of York went on to have another son called Charles, this time with his second wife.

Again, the title was set to be formerly granted to the tot but he passed away just 35 days after his birth.

Following such heartbreak, the title once again became extinct – this time for 29 years.

Prince William and Princess Kate still hold the titles of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Title became extinct for centuries

The Daily Express states: “In 1706, Queen Anne made George Augustus (future King George II) the fifth Duke of Cambridge.

“King George III then made his seventh son Prince Adolphus the Duke of Cambridge in 1801.

“The title was then passed on to the prince’s son George in 1850, although it became extinct following his passing in 1904 because his marriage had violated the Royal Marriages Act of 1772.”

Centuries went by, then, in 2011, Queen Elizabeth II created her grandson William the title of the Duke Of Cambridge.

It came following his marriage to Kate, who was also granted the title of Duchess Of Cambridge.

When could Prince George or Louis be given Duke Of Cambridge total?

William and Kate, who are parents to Princes George and Louis, and sister Princess Charlotte, still hold the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge titles.

Last week, following King Charles III’s ascension to the throne and the Queen’s sad passing, the couple have also inherited other titles.

Prince William is now the Duke Of Cornwall and Cambridge. Kate is now the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.

They now also hold the titles of the Prince and Princess Of Wales.

William will remain the Duke Of Cambridge until he either becomes King or passes away.

When that happens, nine-year-old George is next in line to inherit it.

If George ends up being granted the title of Prince Of Wales earlier, due to William’s ascension or passing, then it could go to his brother Louis, four.

