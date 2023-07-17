Prince George not following centuries-long royal tradition would be a ‘serious mistake’

Prince George is set to break a centuries-long royal tradition when he’s older, it has been reported.

However, some royal commentators have claimed that breaking the tradition could be a “serious mistake” for the future king…

Will George serve in the military? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince George set to break centuries-long royal tradition?

It’s a tradition that has been in place for centuries. However, it seems as though Prince George will be breaking it when he comes of age.

It’s largely expected for monarchs to have served in the military. Prince William, King Charles, the late Queen, and Prince Philip all served in the military during their life. However, according to reports, Prince George won’t be expected to continue this long-standing tradition.

“In theory, there is nothing to stop George from pursuing a career as an astronaut, for example, if that’s what he wants, and then becoming King later,” a friend of Prince William told the Mail On Sunday.

“The rules are different now, he wouldn’t necessarily have to follow the old formula of going into the military and then Royal life,” they continued.

“So, could Charlotte qualify as a doctor, for example? I don’t see why not. It’s less of a fishbowl now than when William and Harry were growing up.”

Ann fumed over the topic (Credit: GB News)

Prince George not serving in the military would be a ‘serious mistake’

Over the weekend (Sunday, July 16), Prince George potentially not serving in the military was discussed on GB News.

Former Conservative minister Ann Widdecombe was very vocal in her opinion that George not serving would be a “serious mistake”.

“I think it’s a very, very big mistake, and I wonder how far they’ve thought this through and if Prince William has discussed this thoroughly with the King,” Ann fumed.

She then went on to explain that the reason a monarch serves in the military is because they are the head of the armed services.

Will George serve? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Should George serve in the military?

Ann continued. “”Now if they’re asking men to go out and fight and die, and they themselves have never so much as served in a peacetime military faction, then inevitably they won’t have the same degree of respect and loyalty,” she said.

“When you hear the troops cheering the King, they’re not just cheering the crown and the flag, they’re cheering one of their own,” she then added. She then went on to say military service “is what the troops have a right to expect of the monarch.”

“And if this is a serious decision, rather than just tittle-tattle coming out of the Palace, if this is a serious decision it is the wrong one,” she then said.

She then said that she urges the King to have a “serious conversation” with Prince William on the matter.

ED! has contacted Kensington Palace for comment.

