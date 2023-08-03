Prince George’s ‘warning’ to friends at school over dad Prince William

Prince George is aware of his royal destiny and had a devastating comeback for his school pals, it has been reported.

The ten-year-old is second in line to the throne after his father Prince William.

Prince George has the ultimate boast at school (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince George’s royal boast at school

Correspondent Katie Nicholl claimed last year: “They are raising their children, particularly Prince George, with an awareness of who he is and the role he will inherit. But they are keen not to weigh them down with a sense of duty.

She went on: “George understands he will one day be King. And as a little boy sparred with friends at school, outdoing his peers with the killer line: ‘My dad will be King so you better watch out.'”

It is not entirely clear when George may have said the words attributed to him. But some reports speculate it was while he attended the £19,000-a-year London prep school Thomas’s Battersea.

And it seems unlikely – even at such an exclusive school – that many of his school pals could better that!

Prince George, eight-year-old Charlotte, and Prince Louis, five, now attend Lambrook in Berkshire.

Prince George and his younger siblings are likely to rule the playground! (Credit: Splashnews.com)

When did Prince George learn his will be King?

According to reports, George learned he will one day likely be King a couple of years ago.

Author Robert Lacey wrote in his updated book Battle of Brothers that George discovered his fate around his seventh birthday.

His parents reportedly chose not to discuss it before then to ensure George had a “normal family upbringing”.

Mr. Lacey wrote: “Maybe one day George will tell us the story himself.

“But sometime around the boy’s seventh birthday in the summer of 2020 it is thought that his parents went into more detail about what the little prince’s life of future royal ‘service and duty’ would particularly involve.”

He went on: “William’s aim as a father, the prince stressed, was to give his son ‘a normal family upbringing’, enabling the monarchy ‘to stay relevant and keep up with modern times’.”

George is ‘aware’ of the Prince Harry drama (Credit: CoverImages.com)

George ‘stepping up’ amid claims he’s aware of Harry fallout

In other George-related news, the young prince is reportedly “stepping up” amid the drama surrounding Prince Harry.

“They’ve lost Uncle Harry and he realises he’s got to step up to it. 10-year-olds can often be quite mature,” royal expert Tessa Dunlop told OK!.

“A lot has happened in the last 18 months for the Royal Family and they can’t possibly protect him from all of it. There’s been huge events. The Queen has died and that has pushed William and Kate up a gear, up a rank and by definition George as well,” she then said.

“And he’ll be aware of that. I get the impression that he’s almost accepted to an extent, that these aspects ‘come with my role being part of this unique family and I’m going to do that for mum and dad and for Grandpa’,” she then added.

Read more: Royal fans spot same thing in official Prince George 10th birthday picture

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.