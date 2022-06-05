Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis leave fans all saying the same thing as they bake with Kate

Young royals Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have been seen baking with mum the Duchess of Cambridge in new pictures.

The family were making cakes to take to Cardiff for one of the millions of street parties taking place across the country today in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

And royal fans have been left gushing over the footage.

The threesome have stolen the show during the Jubilee celebrations (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In the photos, which have been put together to form a video reel, all of the young royals were helping Kate with the baking.

They were posted to the Duke and Duchesses’ social media accounts

Prince Louis is getting stuck in sifting the flour, all three enjoy using the mixer, as well as getting involved in decorating. In one particularly lovely shot Charlotte and Kate beam at each other in excitement.

The Cambridges have enjoyed the Jubilee celebrations (Credit: BBC)

Fans gush over Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Royal watchers thought the reel was just incredible.

They once again flocked to the comments to praise the Cambridges and their kids.

“This is TOO MUCH,” wrote one excitedly.

“That’s so cute!! You have the kindest souls ever!” said another

A third added: “Omg this is just so adorable and thoughtful!! The Cambridges are the best.”

“Thanks for sharing this. It’s absolutely heartwarming to see the children baking with their mum. Wonderful memories for a lifetime,” concluded someone else.

A fourth wrote: “You all look so happy. There is a little bit of cheekiness in those children and it’s great to see.”

Meanwhile another commented: “Could you possibly get any cuter?! What a lovely family.”

Louis in particular has won the nation’s hearts (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Cambridges steal the show

Arguably the young royals have been the highlight of the Jubilee celebrations over the last four days.

Young Prince Louis was ticked off by his sister Charlotte during the carriage ride on Thursday. He then delighted fans with his facial expressions and hands over his ears during the Flypast.

Yesterday (Saturday June 4) Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in Wales.

Both children looked nervous, but won hearts as they talked to the public and collected flowers.

However many onlookers wondered where Prince Louis was!

And last night George and Charlotte attended the Platinum Party at the Palace concert and were seen singing along and waving flags.

