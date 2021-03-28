Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is reportedly hoping to spend the summer with three of her great-grandchildren.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are believed to be keen to go riding with their great-grandmother.

The children of Prince William and Kate Middleton took up horse riding during lockdown.

Read more: Meghan Markle faces intolerable ‘intrusion’

And are already keen equestrians – and even help with mucking out.

The Sunday Times reports: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children have become avid riders in recent months, practising their skills at their home in Norfolk, where they have spent much of the lockdown.”

The Queen is a lifelong equestrian devotee (Credit: SplashNews)

Queen Elizabeth II delighted by her great-grandchildren

Meanwhile the Queen, who is a lifelong horse lover, is without a doubt delighted with this development.

Indeed, the report continues: “The Queen, 94, who has continued riding her fell ponies during lockdown, is understood to be taking a close interest in her great-grandchildren’s progress in the saddle.”

Read more: Piers Morgan hits out at Alex Beresford in latest swipe

The story goes on to say that George, 7, Charlotte, 5, and Louis, 2, are all set to go riding with Her Majesty in the coming summer months.

They intend to go for rides in Balmoral, Scotland as well as around the grounds of Windsor Castle.

George, Charlotte and Louis love horses – just like their dad and Gran (Credit: SplashNews)

How long has the Queen ridden horses?

The Queen has been riding since the age of 4.

And it is said to be one of her greatest passions in life.

Along with her fondness for Corgis, she’s always had multiple horses.

An avid race goer, she’s owned various race horses along the years.

In fact, she’s even turned a tidy profit from breeding race horses.

She began entering her horses professionally into races from 1988.

The Queen loves to attend horse races (Credit: SplashNews)

And according to CNN she’s earned a staggering £5.8 million from her side hustle.

In last year’s Horse and Hound magazine, the Queen shared her favourite horses to date.

This included her now elderly fell pony called Emma.

The publication explained: “She has been a wonderful servant to Her Majesty and is still going strong at the age of 24 as one of the Queen’s riding ponies.”

Her passion for horses is of course shared across the family.

Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry are all talented polo players.

And both Princess Anne and her daughter, Zara Tindall, have competed professionally.

What do you think? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.