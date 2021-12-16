Prince George has been named the most popular royal child, according to a study.

Have you ever wondered who is the most popular and influential royal child in the world?

Well, a recent study has revealed that the future king of England, Prince George of Cambridge, is the world’s most popular royal child!

What was the study about?

Prince George is the most popular royal child in the world according to a study (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Creative resource Design Bundles recently conducted a study to find out who was the most popular royal child in the world.

To find out the answer, they calculated the global Google searches for 19 royal children. They also took into account how many Instagram hashtags the royal children featured in.

The aim of the study was not only to find out which was the most popular royal child, but which one was the most influential too.

The results of the study have now been revealed, and Prince George of Cambridge came out on top!

How did Prince George of Cambridge rank?

Princess Charlotte came second in the study (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Design Bundles’ study found that Prince George pulls in over 200,000 Google searches every single month!

Their study also found that the future king features in approximately 693,535 Instagram hashtags too.

In total, Prince George features in a combined total of 896,535 searches and hashtags.

This makes Prince George the most searched for and Instagrammed, and thus most popular and influential, royal child in 2021. And it’s by some distance too!

Where do other royal children rank alongside Prince George of Cambridge?

Prince Louis, the youngest of the Cambridge children, was third on the list (Credit: SplashNews.com)

With George being the most popular royal child in the world, it makes sense that his younger sister, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge is the second most popular.

Princess Charlotte, six, featured in 148,000 Google searches in 2021, as well as 537,592 Instagram hashtags. This made her the second most popular royal child worldwide. However, she was still over 210,000 searches behind her older brother.

George and Charlotte’s younger brother, Prince Louis, was third on the list.

The three-year-old featured in over 300,000 Google searches and 64,000 Instagram hashtags in 2021. This put him firmly in third place, miles off fourth, but still over 310,000 searches and hashtags behind his older sister.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s son, Archie came in fourth place. Their daughter, Lilibet Diana, came in sixth. Leonor, Princess of Asturias, the heir to the Spanish throne, was in fifth.

As the royal children grow older, their influence will continue to grow, and we’ll soon see their Google searches and Instagram hashtag appearances hit another level in the years to come!

