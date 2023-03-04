Prince William, Princess Kate, Prince George
William and Kate worried Prince George will be ‘overwhelmed’ at King Charles’ coronation

Claims he’ll play ‘official role’

By Kimberley Bond

The Prince and Princess of Wales have expressed concerns about eldest son Prince George and his involvement in the coronation.

King Charles has reportedly expressed a desire for the nine-year-old, who is second in line to the throne, to be part of the ceremony.

Charles and Camilla
Plans are underway for King Charles’s coronation (Credit: Splash News)

However, Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to be worried. With George expected to be highly scrutinised by the public, they want their son’s role to be small.

What will Prince George do at the coronation?

Speaking on True Royalty TV, Sunday Times royal editor Roya Nikkhah explained: “They are very keen.

“If George does have an official role, it will be quite low-key. They do not want him to be overwhelmed by the attention. But he may play a smaller official role.”

William and George
Both William and George are thought to be playing a part in that ceremony (Credit: Splash News)

Roya added that, with George expecting to be back at school following the ceremony, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge don’t want George to feel pressurised.

They do not want him to be overwhelmed by the attention.

Should George have a role in the ceremony later this year, it will be a break in coronation tradition. For the previous two coronations, heirs to the throne Charles, and Elizabeth II, merely watched from the congregation.

George’s younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are thought to be part of the congregation also.

King Charles coronation plans

Meanwhile, Queen Consort Camilla is keen to have her five grandchildren involved in the celebrations, which take place on May 6.

A royal insider alleged to The Times: “The Queen Consort has said she does not want Duchesses. She would like it to be her grandchildren.”

ROYAL FAMILY
William, Kate and their brood will be part of the ceremony in May (Credit: Splash News)

Camilla’s five grandchildren are Lola and Eliza, both 15; Freddy, 13; and twins Louis and Gus, also 13.

They have largely been kept out of the public spotlight.

But the report claims Charles and Camilla are keen for them to be involved to acknowledge their life “as a blended family”.

